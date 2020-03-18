Watch Ellen DeGeneres call Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to chat

Just another day in life …
Ellen Degeneres He seems to feel a little bored to say the least. So what better way to keep yourself entertained than to call your famous best friends?
The Ellen DeGeneres Show The host shared a video on social media of her giving Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel a call.
"Justin, yes. What are you doing?" Ellen asked.
"Nothing,quot;, the You can mourn all you want The singer replied.
"What is Jess doing?" Ellen asked. "Oh hey! What are you doing?"
"Nothing," Jessica replied.
"Okay, call me in an hour," Justin replied, before hanging up with Ellen.
"Great encounter with my friend @JustinTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel," the comedian and presenter captioned her Instagram video of the trio's fascinating phone call.
Earlier today, Ellen also shared a video of herself doing a magic trick with a deck of cards. She asked her followers, "Who likes magic?"
The comedian also gave Maroon 5 Adam Levine a phone call in honor of his birthday. The singer turns 41 today.
In case fans were wondering what he was doing, Adam told Ellen that "I was sitting here enjoying my wonderful family. It's not much more than that."
But Jessica, Justin, and Adam were not the only celebrities Ellen also quickly called.
In another video, Ellen also gave John Legend Y Chrissy Teigen a call. "It seems that things are going well at the house of @JohnLegend and @ ChrissyTeigen," wrote the comedian on Instagram.
"Hey, who's this?" John said, answering Ellen's call. John also put Chrissy on the line that also put his son Miles on the phone he said "Hello,quot; to Ellen.
"I wish I had children right now, I'm so bored," said Ellen. "I just wanted to call you and say hi. Bye."
Stay updated with E! News on how celebrities are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic here.
%MINIFYHTMLd63b667c3d85ae46d96b66fd98f8ace817%%MINIFYHTMLd63b667c3d85ae46d96b66fd98f8ace818%