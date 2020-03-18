Warzone Call of Duty: Call of Duty Warzone Gets New Game Mode One Week After Launch

The latest multiplayer game, Call of Duty Warzone, from Activision is getting the player mode only along with the existing squad mode. The new solo mode will allow players to participate in a game by themselves, which is similar to what we have seen in Call of Duty Mobile.

The new mode is called the Solos mode, which allows players to engage in 150-player battle royale combat alone without any revival support or anyone letting them know what equipment they might need. In this mode, the players are alone and have to fight and survive until they are eliminated. Although they can use the gulag duel system or self-survival kits to revive themselves, there will be no backup if either method fails.

Technically, a player can play a jump to the battlefield by disabling the team's auto-complete option in-game. However, other players will be on a team and that will not be a fair fight.

Mode alone is not a completely new concept in Battle Royale games. However, this is a good addition considering that some players only want to play at their will or some just want to increase their skill and hence their confidence level before jumping into squad mode.

For those who don't know, Call of Duty Warzone is an expansion of the recently announced Call of Duty Modern Warfare and a free battle royale game for 150 players. The game is available on all platforms, including Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

In this game the match takes place in Verdansk and players, like any other battle royale game, must collect weapons and other items and fight for their survival. But, unlike other games in this genre, Warzone gives its players a second chance to re-enter the game after they died using Gulag. The prison faces two players in a 1v1 fight and the winner has a chance to reappear on the battlefield.

