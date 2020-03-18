Warriors Steve Kerr says US basketball plans USA They are "in the air,quot; for Tokyo 2020 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc46518ef15f2f086a13f758ab13db56011% %MINIFYHTMLc46518ef15f2f086a13f758ab13db56012%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – With his team's NBA season on hold due to the coronavirus, the Golden State Warriors head coach and the US Olympic assistant coach. USA They said Tuesday's plans were "up in the air,quot; when it comes to the Tokyo 2020 Games this summer.

Kerr said in a conference call Tuesday that he has had some recent contact with US head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs as plans for the Olympics continue.

The Warrior coach's comments came a day when the evolution of the continued spread of the coronavirus underscored why the league has suspended its season.

Former Kerr star player Kevin Durant announced he was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Durant confirmed the test results to @TheAthleticNBA. He said he felt fine and asked, "Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine." We're going to get through this. "

With the new results, the total number of league players who tested positive for the virus increased to seven.

The Nets said that one player exhibited symptoms, while the other three were asymptomatic. The four players, whom the team did not identify, have been isolated and were under the care of the team's doctors.

Kerr is on the Popovich staff at Tokyo 2020 which also includes Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright. Those were the three assistants under Popovich last summer also at the Basketball World Cup in China.

"Everything is in the air," said Kerr. "It doesn't make sense if things are going to be delayed or something. We all wonder what's going to happen and so does the rest of the world."

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 24. The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that the uncertainty of things at the moment is "an unprecedented situation for everyone."

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need to make drastic decisions at this stage," the IOC said, adding that any other "speculation at this time. " it would be counterproductive. "

USA Basketball revealed a list of 44 players last month, most of the league's biggest American stars, including Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who are being considered for the Olympic team. The original plan was to pick a roster of 12 players by early June, and for that team to meet in Las Vegas in early July to start training camp.

Officially, no part of that plan has changed yet. Like the NBA and the rest of the sports world, USA Basketball is very much on standby.

"We are just going to plan as if it is going to happen and we are going to try to put together a list," Kerr said. "That is all we can do."