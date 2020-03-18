Want a Buccaneers Tom Brady T-shirt? Here's why you should expect that

Tom Brady joins the Buccaneers (reportedly), but fans must wait before buying a No. 12 jersey.

No, not because Brady is suddenly going to have a change of heart. He is going to play for the Buccaneers. But for a number of other reasons that we will explain below.

The Buccaneers receive new uniforms.

You may have seen a series of t-shirt exchanges putting Brady in a Buccaneers uniform after the news on Tuesday night. We even made ours.

But Brady won't look like this in a Tampa Bay uniform, because the Bucs are moving away from those jerseys in the near future.

"We have heard our fans' comments loud and clear and we have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to take a fresh look as we enter the next decade of Buccaneers football," said the owner of The Bucs, Ed Glazer, in late February. . "We hope to reveal more details in the near future about our official launch event that will take place later this spring."

When will the Buccaneers receive new uniforms?

The team announced in late February that new uniforms will be revealed sometime in April 2020. The team has been silent on what the uniforms will look like, except for adding, "2020 will bring a new set of uniform improvements, based on what Buccaneer fans want to see. "

What will the new Buccaneers uniforms be like?

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com said earlier this month that the new uniforms were shown to him "by an industry source." Lukas added: "I did a fair amount of research to confirm the credibility of the source, and it is clear to me that what he showed me is the team's new uniforms."

The images above are not from a direct source, but rather representations of what Lukas remembers about the shirts. So while not official, it is a close representation of what they will look like.

How will Tom Brady look in the new Buccaneers jersey?

Lukas showed it in the image above.

Chris Godwin already owns number 12

Another reason to wait and see Brady's jersey is the fact that we are not 100 percent sure he will wear number 12 with the Bucs.

Chris Godwin is a Pro Bowl catcher who has "twelve"On his Twitter account. He doesn't have to give Brady his jersey number. He may be willing to do it just so he and his new quarterback don't start off on the wrong foot, but he's not necessary to.

Brady has literally made TB12 his mark, so it seems likely that he will at least try to get Godwin to give him his number. But as of now, we just don't know.