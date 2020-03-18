Volvo recalls vehicles to repair automatic braking malfunction – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 vehicles worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop vehicles as designed.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L, and V90 models.

The company says in government documents that a software and hardware incompatibility bug causes the problem. If the system doesn't work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash, Volvo said in documents released Wednesday on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company says it has no reports of accidents or injuries. In a statement on Wednesday, Volvo says that frontal collision warning systems will work as designed, but there is very little risk in certain environments and temperatures that the automatic braking system will not function properly.

Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to begin May 1 in the US. USA, According to government documents.

