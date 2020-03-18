Virus forces delay of the French Open, & # 39; possibility & # 39; exchange at the US Open

%MINIFYHTML0672a3343b5371ce168d83d8d75e85de11% %MINIFYHTML0672a3343b5371ce168d83d8d75e85de12%

The French Open was postponed for about four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which changed from May to September and played on the tennis calendar.

The French tennis federation said Tuesday that it will hold its 15-day clay court event at Roland Garros in Paris from September 20 to October 4, instead of May 24 to June 7, "to ensure health and the safety of everyone involved in organizing the tournament. "

In the statement announcing the movement, the president of the federation, Bernard Giudicelli, described it as "a difficult but courageous decision in this unprecedented situation." Later, in a conference call with journalists, Giudicelli acknowledged the other Grand Slam tournaments and the men's and women's professional tours were informed of the change, but were not consulted.

"It is unthinkable that we remove Roland Garros from the calendar. The only thing we had in mind is the interests of the tournament, of the players," said Giudicelli. "We looked at the fortnight that was least damaging to the other (tournaments)."

The new French Open dates place him right after the hard court US Open, which is currently scheduled to take place in New York from August 31 to September 13. Having only one week between two major championships, played on different surfaces. Being unusually short.

The Tennis Association of EE. USA He said later Tuesday that he is considering "the possibility,quot; of postponing the US Open. USA Due to the outbreak.

In a not-so-veiled jab in the French federation, the USTA released a statement saying that if there were a change in time, "we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally."

The USTA added that it would only move its main championship "in full consultation,quot; with others, including the organizers of the Grand Slam, the WTA and ATP tours, and the International Tennis Federation.

The new timeline for the French Open is also in conflict with several hard court tournaments already scheduled for those two weeks, as well as the Laver Cup exhibition event in Boston.

"This is crazy," Canadian professional Vasek Pospisil tweeted. “Great announcement from Roland Garros changing the dates to a week after the US Open. There is no communication with the players or the ATP … we have ZERO to say in this sport. Is the time. #UniteThePlayers "

Laver Cup organizers said they were taken by surprise, noting that their event was already sold out.

"It raises many questions. At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to celebrate Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled, "organizers said in a statement.

This is the first time that a Grand Slam tournament has been affected by the virus that has spread throughout the world. The next major tennis championship on the calendar is Wimbledon, which will start in late June in England.

After the postponement of the French Open was announced, Richard Lewis, executive director of the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, said his group was still planning that tournament "at this time."

He added: "It is still a constantly evolving situation and we will act responsibly, in the best interest of society in general."

Several tournaments in March and April had already been canceled by the men's and women's tours as a result of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that for at least 15 days, people in that country would only be allowed to leave their homes to carry out necessary activities, such as buying food or going to work. He also banned gatherings of family and friends.

The French Open originally started in 1891 as the French Championship and has allowed foreigners to enter since 1925. The only years in its history that the tournament was not contested were from 1915-19 because of World War I and 1940. -45 because of World War II. .

The end of this year's tournament was supposed to represent the limit for ATP and WTA ranking points that would help determine which players were eligible to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics starting in late July.

The French federation said that people who have already bought tickets for the French Open can request refunds or exchanges.

Among the stories planned for this edition of Roland Garros: Will Rafael Nadal be able to add a number 13 title in Paris to his already-record collection there? Could Serena Williams make another run to win the 24th Grand Slam trophy? And now that the dates have changed, could Roger Federer end up participating? He was going to miss the tournament in May because he recently had knee surgery.

AP sports writers Jerome Pugmire in Paris and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.