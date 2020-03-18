ViacomCBS Could See $ 350 Million Ad Success in NCAA Canceled Basketball First Quarter As Television Industry Faces Shortage of Live Sports – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4411% %MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4412%

ViacomCBS could see $ 350 million success this quarter in canceling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, says a media analyst. Imperial Capital's David Miller lowered the company's earnings outlook and its price target for the stock, which fell 16% on Wednesday.

The NCAA canceled this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak after the NHL, NBA, and MLB closed season professional sports leagues and multiple conferences of Power 5, including the Big Ten, the ACC, the SEC, and the Pac-12, all decided to cancel their respective conference tournaments, which in many ways determines the selection for the NCAA tournament. Unlike professional leagues whose seasons can be salvaged later in the calendar year, March Madness will not be rescheduled, Miller said.

%MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4413% %MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4414%

He estimates that ViacomCBS will lose approximately $ 350 million in advertising revenue. You probably won't have to pay the return rights fees at

NCAA, which he believes will total $ 240 million in the second quarter. He said the royalty rates for the conglom this year, compared to 2019 or 2021, would be softer, he said, because in all Final Four games and the NCAA Championship game they will go to Turner in all even years.

%MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4415% %MINIFYHTMLda132cbaec0b62a0936596c2a95e2d4416%

As a sign of how fast things were going, he said that as of last Wednesday, the NCAA tournament advertising inventory was selling fast, with a CPM of up to an average of 9.2% year-over-year, depending on the round. and the game.

ViacomCBS has business interruption insurance and will file a claim, but Miller said the mechanics of that is still unclear and that he is not considering it in his models at this time.

Miller is cutting his first-quarter revenue forecast by $ 370 million to $ 6.58 billion; operating profit of $ 100 million to $ 1.2 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.16 to $ 1.05.