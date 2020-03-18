Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal's wedding dates postponed?

The entire world is in quarantine to practice social distancing due to the Coronavirus. While several movies have delayed their release dates and filming schedules have gone wild, it appears that several Bollywood couples have also suffered and put their D-days on hold. One of them is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who were eager for a summer wedding.

The wedding was reportedly supposed to happen in Thailand, but later after several discussions, the two families decided to let the wedding be an intimate affair in Mumbai. But now, with the spread of the coronavirus, the couple and family have pushed back the wedding date. According to sources close to the couple, the wedding will now take place in November in Thailand. The couple has not yet confirmed anything, since the pandemic is strong everywhere and they want everything to return to normal.

Meanwhile, another Bollywood couple preparing for the big day was Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Their marriage was to happen in a few weeks, with guests from the United States and Europe. However, taking note of the current situation, they have also delayed their wedding date. Their wedding was supposed to happen in Delhi and with the capital witnessing a partial closure, the two decided to wait and choose another date soon.

Well we really hope the situation improves soon and we witness these super starry Bollywood weddings.