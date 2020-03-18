Vanessa Hudgens is defended by this celebrity for her surprising coronaviruses Comments

Vanessa Hudgens recently made headlines for making startling comments about the future of humanity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has paralyzed the world.

The talented actress and singer posted a video in which she is visibly scared of everything that has been happening in the world, and said the following: "Um, yeah," until July it sounds like a lot of nonsense. I'm sorry, but it's a virus, I understand it, I respect it, but at the same time I think that, even if everyone has it, yes, people are going to die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable?

Vanessa chose to backtrack a bit by adding, "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now. I wish I brought my drink, drinking gin and juice."

Many people were upset by the video and made their opinions known, and finally apologized: “Hi guys, I did an Instagram Live yesterday, and I realized today that some of my comments are out of context. It is a crazy moment. It's a crazy, crazy moment, and I'm home and locked up, and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.

She added: "I do not take this situation lightly in any way. I am at home, so stay indoors. I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in. This moment. This has been a great wake-up call about the importance of my words, now more than ever. "

Chrissy Teigen has turned to social media to defend Vanessa from criticism.

The model shared, "Sometimes people, especially famous people, are going to say really stupid things." And you too. and they and you will learn from it and hopefully their story says they are good. It's okay. And at the same time, wow, they really had silly shit at the moment. but you don't have to ruin their lives. "

She continued: "This time it is not about me. But it will be one day, or it will be you. But yes, today is Vanessa hahaha. And no, life is rarely ruined for someone. But you are doing everything possible. . "

At least Vanessa has apologized for her lapse in judgment.



