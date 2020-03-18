Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for the 'callous' comments of the coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Vanessa Hudgens released a statement through her social media apologizing for the "callous,quot; comments she had made about the deadly coronavirus.

"I regret the way I have offended anyone and everyone who viewed my live Instagram clip yesterday," wrote Hudgens. "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation in our country and the world we are in now. This has been a great wake-up call about the importance of my words, now more than ever." I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here