Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for the 'callous' comments of the coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens released a statement through her social media apologizing for the "callous,quot; comments she had made about the deadly coronavirus.

"I regret the way I have offended anyone and everyone who viewed my live Instagram clip yesterday," wrote Hudgens. "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation in our country and the world we are in now. This has been a great wake-up call about the importance of my words, now more than ever." I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. "

Her apology comes after she made the following comments about President Trump that the coronavirus pandemic could last until July or August.

"Um, yes, until July it sounds like a lot of nonsense. I'm sorry. But it is a virus. I understand it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everyone has it, as if, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable? "