Utilities, telephone companies that work with clients struggling to pay bills during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Despite all the changes that COVID-19 brings to daily life, one aspect will not change: paying bills.

But many companies are working with clients to cut costs and delay payments.

Utility providers like TXU Energy are waiving late fees, reducing down payments and extending payment due dates, while Atmos Energy suspends natural gas disconnects.

AT,amp;T, Verizon and T-Mobile postpone termination of service for customers who cannot pay their bills.

T-Mobile also provides unlimited data to all current customers who have data plans for the next 60 days.

Plus, Comcast offers everyone free access to their hot spots for 60 days and unlimited data to their customers at no additional charge, plus stopping disconnections for customers who can't pay.

For Dallas Water Utilities customers who have been financially affected, a 30-day hold will be placed on their account without service interruption.

Fort Worth Water Utilities is temporarily suspending disconnections due to non-payment "ensuring that customers have continuous access to clean water."

"Companies that are doing that should be recommended," said Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants Union. "It is essential and necessary to do that."

As someone who lives from paycheck to paycheck, Lindsey Howell said every relief helps.

"The fact that companies are doing everything they can to do this is incredible," Howell said.

Like many tenants, Howell knows what it means to worry.

Will my bills be paid? Will my check come in? Will I still have a home? Howell, the mother of two daughters, said.

Howell's family previously avoided an eviction after their case was dismissed in Dallas County.

Now he hopes that others may face the same fate.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, few counties have taken formal steps to postpone the evictions.

The Collin County Court of Justice is accepting all civil cases, including eviction cases, according to Justice Paul Raleeh, who is the justice of the peace presiding over precinct one.

"There are owners who have people who live on their properties who may not have paid the rent, and that is not fair to the owners," Judge Raleeh said.

Tarrant County has yet to take formal steps to suspend the evictions.

A Denton County official told CBS11 that he believes most courts will postpone the evictions for now.

Dallas County has canceled all jury trials until May 8 in the Justice of the Peace courts, where some eviction cases are the head. But those cancellations do not cover all hearings or eviction procedures.

A Dallas County spokeswoman says additional measures are currently being discussed.

"This is something that people can't control if they lose their jobs, they can't pay the rent," Howell said.

The justice of the peace for constituency one in Denton county will suspend the eviction cases, according to an employee at the constituency office, explaining that they are accepting petitions but will not issue subpoenas at this time.

The employee said she believes that all Denton County Justices of the Peace are doing the same.

Rollins said paying rent becomes even more difficult as hourly employees struggle to keep their jobs.

"I urge policy makers to make the right decisions to stop the evictions," Rollins said.

The Texas New Era group has launched a petition urging all Dallas county and city leaders to suspend evictions and shutdown of public services.

