Utah experiences the largest earthquake in almost 30 years

Amidst all that is happening in the country right now, Utah was at the center of a very serious natural disaster. At 5.9, Utah just experienced its biggest earthquake in almost 30 years earlier today.

A record 5.9 magnitude quake was felt by millions of residents of Salt Lake City and its neighboring suburbs, causing many to flee their homes after endless power outages and the disruption of the city's light rail system.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just southwest of Salt Lake City, where approximately 2.8 million likely felt the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

While there were no initial reports of major building damage or serious injury, residents reported feeling shaking in an area of ​​160 kilometers (100 miles), with Salt Lake City feeling the greatest impact, as stated by the Utah Emergency Management spokesperson. Joe Dougherty.

Some residents reportedly also fled their homes when they said they felt the earthquake shook for 10-15 seconds.

The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring states of Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada. Gov. Gary Herbert has warned people to stay away from downtown Salt Lake City as teams continue to assess the damage.

About 55,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City area. Additionally, the road to Salt Lake International Airport was closed and authorities asked residents to stay away from the area.

It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

