US Congress USA Coronavirus aid approved for families and workers | USA News

Washington DC – The Republican-led United States Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill backed by United States President Donald Trump that guarantees free coronavirus testing for Americans and provides assistance to families and workers affected by the outbreak.

Senate approval Wednesday sends the bill to the White House for Trump's signature.

At the same time, Congress began working with Trump administration officials to develop a larger measure that would inject up to $ 1 trillion into the U.S. economy, authorities said.

"This is a very unique situation in this economy. We have put a proposal on the table that would inject a trillion dollars into the economy," Mnuchin said after meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday.

According to a new Marist survey, up to one in five American workers has already lost their jobs or their hours have been reduced as companies across the country closed or reduced staff in response to the health emergency.

"Across the United States, we realize that this is an exceptional health crisis that we've never seen before," said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US USA It rose to 7,324 on Wednesday, an increase of 2,120 from the previous day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Those numbers are expected to rise sharply as tests to detect the virus become more available.

Entitled the Family First Crown Virus Response Act, the bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday was drafted last week in negotiations between Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the Secretary of the Treasury of Trump, Steve Mnuchin.

The bill grants open authority for federal spending in excess of $ 3 billion for expanded food assistance and unemployment benefits.

Commuters commute in New York City (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Most workers who currently do not have paid sick leave from their employers would get 14 days of paid leave under the bill if they had to be away due to the outbreak. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may be exempt from the requirement.

Companies with more than 500 employees are not mentioned in the bill, but would be subject to Department of Labor policies. According to DOL statistics, almost one in 10 employees of large companies does not have paid sick leave.

The bill provides for 12 weeks of paid family leave, up to two-thirds of an individual's wages, for workers with children whose schools closed. The benefit would be limited to $ 200 per day.

Concert workers and freelancers would get similar benefits through a federal tax credit.

The bill also includes exemptions for US public school systems. USA To allow school lunch funds to be redirected to provide meals to children during the outbreak.

Other measures

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell predicted there would be "overwhelming bipartisan,quot; support for the greater economic stimulus legislation now being negotiated.

"We are examining policy tools to put money directly and quickly into the hands of American families," said McConnell.

US lawmakers jumped this week to offer a variety of ideas to help businesses and workers survive the economic strain of widespread closures caused by the virus outbreak.

Senate Democrats have proposed a separate package of $ 750 billion of economic support measures.

"Our proposal directs money to small businesses quickly," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader.

Trump addresses the daily White House coronavirus response briefing with members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

McConnell said he had designated three "working groups,quot; of senators to collect and filter proposals. He set a deadline on Thursday morning for any additional proposals.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said he would seek to include a government-backed cash transfer program from banks to small businesses that probably would not have to be repaid.

"In the absence of that, there will be massive closings of small businesses and a huge increase in unemployment," Rubio said.

The stimulus bill may also include a financial bailout for the US aviation industry. As well as for travel and hospitality companies that have virtually stopped as Americans stay home.

"Aviation is burning cash very quickly," said Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican.

"We are going to get help for small businesses and large businesses that have been dramatically impacted by the virus," said Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican.

Congress approved a $ 8.3 billion emergency spending package before to provide additional funding to health care agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health to combat the coronavirus.

The senators pledged to stay on the job in Washington, DC, to provide the necessary legislation to combat the virus and its economic effects.

"We are going to help the American family and the American workers. That is the job we have to do. And we are not going to leave this building until we finish the job," Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill.