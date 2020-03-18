Up News Info SF talks to Unsane founder Chris Spencer about his new band, Human Impact – Up News Info San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A major figure on the New York City noise and rock scene for more than 30 years when Unsane frontman guitarist / singer Chris Spencer emerged last year with Human Impact, His new stellar project starring members of Cop Shoot Cops and Swans.

While various experimental acts of rock-noise emerged from the post-punk underground East Village in the late 1980s, none coincided with the corrosive vitriol and brutality of Unsane. Founded in 1988 by Spencer and the original rhythm section of drummer Charlie Ondras and bassist Pete Shore while the members attended Sarah Lawrence College, the band mixed the dissonance of Sonic Youth and Swans with an aggressive New York hardcore attack.

Infamous for its cover art using graphic crime scene photos that combined with the pungent and cacophonous threat of the band's music, Unsane quickly became an integral part of the vital New York rock scene with contemporaries like Helmet , Cop Shoot Cop and Surgery. The band garnered solid criticism for the buzz, the vicious mud punk that was heard in their self-titled debut in 1990 for Matador Records and a subsequent collection of singles before taking a devastating blow with Ondras' heroin overdose death in 1992.

The band regrouped with drummer Vinnie Signoreli (who previously played on Fetus and Swans) to record Total destruction, its first release handled by a major label due to an agreement Matador made with Atlantic Records. Shore would depart in 1994 and was replaced by bassist Dave Curran, who made his recorded debut with the band in Scattered, suffocated and covered, group first album for Amphetamine Reptile Records. Unsane achieved minor MTV success with the low-fidelity clip for "Scrape,quot; featuring footage of the band interspersed with a raw video of the skater's eliminations.

After a long hiatus, Unsane returned stronger than ever in 2005 with his first Relapse Record release Blood run. The band continued to release attractive new music for the next decade and a half for a variety of labels, most notably Mike Patton's Ipecac imprint, which released the 2007 album with bluesy overtones. Visqueenand Jello Biafra's alternate tentacles, which issued the equally acclaimed Ruin in 2012.

Although the trio had made another effort celebrated with Sterilize on Southern Lord Records in 2017 and toured extensively the following year, Spencer announced in an interview last summer that Unsane had ended and that he would focus his creative energies on a new project, Human Impact. A group with an old friend, keyboard player / sampler / sound designer Jim Coleman (formerly of Cop Shoot Cop), drummer Phil Puleo (Swans, ex-Cop Shoot Cop) and bassist Chris Pravdica (Swans, ex-Xiu Xiu), the quartet made their live debut in late August in the Brooklyn Union Pool.

Tempering Unsane's punk fury with Coleman's cinematic soundscapes and industrial drone, the band introduces Spencer to new sound territory reminiscent of the music Gary Numan made with Tubeway Army, Killing Joke, and Celan, the guitarist's collaboration. in 2009 with Einstürzende Neubauten keyboardist Ari Benjamin Meyers and Oxbow guitarist Niko Wenner. Having signed a new deal with Ipecac to release the band's first self-titled album released on March 13, Human Impact was set to make their first trip to the west coast supporting Oregon-based YOB trio of spiritual doom when the growing Coronavirus pandemic derailed the planned excursion. In this recent interview conducted prior to the cancellation of the tour, Spencer spoke to Up News Info SF about how Human Impact came together and the fruitful creative partnership she discovered with the new group.

Up News Info SF: You're getting ready to throw the album release party there in New York, and then you're going to head west to meet YOB for the tour.

Chris Spencer: Yes, that is correct.

Up News Info SF: I guess the first thing I wanted to ask was the genesis of Human Impact and how the band came together. I imagine you have known at least some of these guys for a long time since you appeared on the New York scene at the same time in the late 80s …

Chris Spencer: Me and Jim were friends before, I was playing with the boys, but it was before Unsane or Cop Shoot Cop really started. We used to hang out in the Lower East Side area. He was doing electronic stuff then, we'd have a little fun with tape loops and stuff. So we were friends from before, and then our two bands started touring and things like that. Then, around '97, Cop Shoot Cop broke up and I actually asked the Unsane boys if they would consider Jim joining the band doing samples and noise, but they wanted to keep three pieces.

And we were doing a lot of touring at the time, so it would have been a little difficult. So, a long time passes; Jim was doing something weird Forensic files-type of television and electronic shows and the like. I lost contact with him for a while. And then about a year and a half ago, maybe two years ago, he came to a Unsane show and asked me if I wanted to do something. Which, you know, of course. I wanted to work with Jen since I met him. Yes. So it took a long time to arrive.

Up News Info SF: So it seems like the gestation period, at least for you, is going back. How much time passed between the moment you decided, "Okay, let's make a band,quot; and that first show last August? Was it a couple of years gathering material and feeling each other?

Chris Spencer: Yes, Jim initially just started sending me things over the Internet and we both have a home studio setup. So. I started working with him on those things. We really didn't know where he was going. We were just throwing ideas back and forth. And then he brought in Phil and Chris Pravdica, who were available at the time.

Then he let me know: "Hey, these guys are ready to do it." Some of the ideas were really crude, but we got together with those guys in our practice space in Brooklyn and just sorted things out. It was about, maybe like a year, a little bit more before the first show we played at Union Pool.

Up News Info SF: Had you already recorded the album at that time? Or did you record the album after the live debut?

Chris Spencer: We had basically recorded it by then and had already reached an agreement with Ipecac (Records, the label owned by Bay Area singer Mike Patton). We had a complete record, but some of it was primitive and raw. And once we started playing together, things really developed, you know? we could see where the sound was going and what we were seeing.

So we had to deal with Ipecac, but then we went back to the studio because they couldn't go out until next week (March 13, 2020). So we had to wait a long time. We had noticed that things were improving, at least in our opinion, so we wanted to keep working and do more and try to improve the record of what we had initially. So we came back and I thought four or five more new ones, which were really good. So they all ended up on the record. Like we took the record that we had sent to Ipecec and said: "Hey, can we replace them with these?" Which I think really helped the record.

Up News Info SF: As for the songwriting process, was it you and Jim who had sketches for the basic ideas or the basic songs and then discarded them with the whole band?

Chris Spencer: In general, that's how … I mean, yes and no. It is about half and half. Some of us write them. Like Jim and I, we have an idea, but then we've had several sessions where we all get together and bounce around about five or six ideas. But then some are just written in the practice space. Just like Chris wrote "E605,quot; and that bass line fading thing, and then we took that and dated him.

So there were other sessions where we showed up and I just said, "Hey, look, you guys go crazy. You know, do your thing. He came in with no preconceptions or anything. So he's gone both ways. But overall A lot of that is Jim will send me something or I'll send you something and we'll discuss it. So we have a few things to start with when we see the guys, you know?

Up News Info SF: And are you writing the lyrics yourself, or is it collaborative as well?

Chris Spencer: Yes, I am writing all the lyrics. I do this where I send Jim, this is very embarrassing in many ways (laughs), but I only send Jim what I'm thinking, what kind of treatment I'm thinking, lyrics and stuff. And he and his wife will listen to them and give me their criticism, and then I'll do a little editing.

Up News Info SF: How does the composition association compare in terms of what you would do with Unsane? It seems that those songwriting credits were generally collective, where they were attributed to all three members …

Chris Spencer: Yes, at the end of Unsane, and many reasons came to an end, it was like doing Sterilize, I wrote most of that album only entirely. They just showed up and it was getting really one-sided. And now, man, it's great to get into this. Jim has this giant arsenal of sounds making samples and electronic stuff. So for me, it's like a whole new world. Jim is super hyper creative and so are Chris and Phil. So now I'm in an overproductive and overproductive environment, whereas before things were the same as always, you know? And that ended with me writing a lot of s – t.

So it's cool. Is very good. Everyone is super creative in this band. I mean, we play music because we just wanted to play music together. We didn't do this because we wanted to start a band and go out and do s-t, you know? I mean, well, obviously we do, but at the same time, it really started just because we all wanted to work together creatively.

Up News Info SF: Unsane had a connection to Swans through Vincent and this band now has two current Swans members who make up half of the lineup, which I'm sure could eventually complicate things a bit. But I guess if you schedule things far enough away that it's not a problem. I know those guys are coming to San Francisco to play the Fillmore in June …

Chris Spencer: If they are. They have many tours to come. Initially, when we started the band, Michael (Gira, founder of Swans and lead songwriter) had said he was doing a whole new lineup and that those guys weren't going to be in the band …

Up News Info SF: Right, that's what I also heard …

Chris Spencer: So we thought, "Oh, great! Well, those guys are free." You know? But then he put them back in and, you know, it's a hard job to turn down. But those guys are great and we are all friends. And thankfully our manager Todd Cote also handles Swans so we can work with Swans. Our record is coming out this week, we were doing this kind of short tour and then Swans came out. And then when they end, Human Impact affects States, and then Europe, like September and November, December. So when they're done, we take them.

Up News Info SF: I was wondering if, given the connection to Swans, is there any kinship with Michael Gira beyond their shared background and geography? You came to the same place almost at the same time, and there certainly are some parallels in what Unsane did and what the swans do in creating this kind of heavy music, really visceral and emotional with, in some cases, a lot of vitriol. ..

Chris Spencer: For me personally, there honestly isn't much connection to Michael Gira. I'd seen him a couple of times, but he, Vinny, and those guys were from the generation before me, you know? Unsane was a much younger band when Swans had already been around, I don't know, maybe eight or ten years by the time we really started. They were way ahead of us.

But in terms of (stylistic similarities), that guy goes back to old New York in the early '80s, late' 80s, early '90s, when things were crazy, the city was bankrupt and it really was pretty violent and violent. disgusting and dirty. Now it is like a shopping mall. I mean, there are similarities that were perhaps more geographic than the scene. When Vinny was playing it was Swans, that was a smooth phase, you know?

Up News Info SF: Did you know, upon entering Human Impact, that you would move in a different direction from Unsane? There are some parallels there, but it's definitely less aggressive and more cinematic, more atmospheric …

Chris Spencer: Yes. I mean, I was hoping, to be honest with you. After doing Unsane for 30 years, I wanted to do something else; you want to try other things; creatively I don't just want to go out and do the same thing again with different guys in the band. And after hanging out with Jim a lot and working with him before, I knew that was where I was going. Then I knew I had to change it. I don't want to scream my ass forever.

Up News Info SF: Yes, I imagine it is hard on the voice. This definitely brings a completely different set of dynamics to the music. I was really happy, actually, to hear like a couple things I love about my story, things I've been getting into since I was a teenager, like Killing Joke and Gary Numan, especially the early Tubeway Army stuff. Sonically it is a kind of dystopian punk of future style. I was wondering what influence those bands had. Or were there other influences you turned to when you came up with the music for Human Impact?

Chris Spencer: I mean, nothing intentional. Nothing previously thought. But of course for me, a band like Killing Joke will always be there somewhere, you know what I mean? I'm like you. As a child, Killing Joke was high up the band ladder. So maybe you hear things about my influences in general. And Jim too. Jim and they're from the same generation, there will be a kind of dystopian punk influences from the '80s, especially with the electronic stuff.

Up News Info SF: And are you also playing some keyboards besides sampling and electronics? There were a couple of places where I heard some piano mixed with the music …

Chris Spencer: Yes, Jim is very accomplished. I think he was classically trained, to be honest. I think he studied French as a child and dated jazz greats. I think his father was a jazz musician. Jim can touch almost anything. It's really cool, because with a lot of its samples and noise, it seems like maybe it's just a push of a button, you know?

But no, there is a lot of interaction between him and me with the guitar and the synthesizer where we are playing with microtonal dissonance that I really like. For me, it's part of the fun working on things where the guitar and synth are doing this weird s-t where I'm bending (the strings) and he's bending slightly, maybe in another direction. And then again, you have this huge arsenal of your sounds. So you can use those keyboards the way you want. I have referred to this as "synth crack,quot; (laughs).

Up News Info SF: Since Unsane has gone to bed because of what you've been saying in other interviews …

Chris Spencer: Yes, it's done.

Up News Info SF: I was wondering if, given that the bands shared a couple of members, is this the end for Cutthroats 9 too? I always thought of the group as the darkest version of Unsane on the west coast and always enjoyed watching that band when you played SF. Do you see that band get together again sometime?

Chris Spencer: Maybe not? We could get together for some shows. I've seen Will (Carroll, the band's drummer) a few times. You mentioned it. Cutthroats is still a possibility, because it's kind of like my underground source of fun (laughs). And Will is very good. And then we have Tony, who is now in Los Angeles, Tony Baumeister playing bass. Or we had it last time; played on that last record. But that's more than just hanging out with your friends and having fun. I am always open to that.

Up News Info SF: Right. And I know that Will's dance card is really full. I can't believe how much Angel of Death is on the way these days. This past year for them, their touring schedule was relentless. So I'm sure it's a matter of him tightening time.

Chris Spencer: Yes. With Cutthroats, it is generally quite spontaneous. It's like, "Hi man, I have a couple of months. Do you want to do something?" And I say: "Yes, of course. Let's do it."

Up News Info SF: I don't remember if we talked about another of your projects, and I'm guessing the pronunciation, Celan. You made an album in 2009 with Einstürzende Neubauten keyboardist Ari Benjamin Meyers and Oxbow guitarist Niko Wenner. Is it something you would consider reviving or was it more like a one-off thing?

Chris Spencer: Well, Berlin seems to be a long way away right now. At the same time, it could be open to that. But I have many things at the moment. Every time I think I have downtime, Jim sends me five ideas, you know? (Laughter) So every time I think I'm going to have a little free time, I don't. It's great. It is really surprising. So it's always possible, but I doubt it a bit, to be honest with you.

When I was living in Berlin and I had the opportunity to work with Ari and those guys. And working in the Neubauten studio, which I couldn't refuse. I was like, "Aw man, let's try this." So we did it. We spent a year together. I mean, winter is a little rough in Berlin. It is quite dark all the time. But who knows? Maybe in the future, but I doubt it sometime in the near future.

Up News Info SF: It seems that of all the material to come, you must already be working on a second Human Impact album, if there is a lot of flow of ideas coming and going between you and Jim …

Chris Spencer: Yes, a couple of days ago, I just mixed four new ones, so we'll send them out for us to master probably this week. We have four really strong new songs for the next album or whatever. Now, in the way that Ipecac works, they tend to sort of teaser for a while and then the whole album comes out. So while Swans is on tour, I guess there will be some singles. And then some new s – t after that.

Up News Info SF: If the new material is close enough together to have been recorded and sent to be mastered, are those songs you'll be playing on the next tour? I guess that depends on time as well since you're in the support slot with YOB …

Chris Spencer: Yes, we will make a shorter set for YOB support. At Saint Vitus on Saturday, we will do a longer set, obviously, so we will do some new ones. We probably will, I think we will probably do two of the newer ones that are not on the record. We tried to get them in there, but as you said, in terms of time, you have to be careful.

Up News Info SF: I think the pairing with YOB is really interesting. I love Mike Scheidt and have been a huge YOB fan for years. How did you end up bonding with them for the tour?

Chris Spencer: They just beat us up, honestly. They just said, "Hey buddy, does Human Impact want to do shows on the west coast with us?" And by any chance, that was just before the Swans took off. So it was like, "Yeah, let's do this."