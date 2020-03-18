United States President Donald Trump is criticized for calling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus,quot;

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, continues his announcements on social networks about the current situation in the world. He revealed to those who will remain unemployed in the midst of this global crisis that money will come to them.

People are upset that Trump called the coronavirus, "the Chinese virus." Take a look at his tweets shared by The Shade Room to see what he had to say.

‘I have always treated the Chinese virus very seriously, and I have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close China's,quot; borders ", against the wishes of almost everyone. Many lives were saved. The new Fake News narrative is embarrassing and false! "Trump said.

He also posted the following: "I will have a press conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA about the Chinese virus!"

Someone said, "Keep your word, Donnie defend your word," and another follower posted this: "The problem is, it's not a Chinese virus."

Another commenter said: "It definitely originated in China … literally lmao wym was created in accident."

Many people have been criticizing Trump these days. You may be aware of the fact that you also had a coronavirus screening test and the results were negative.

Many people said they did not believe this result and that Trump has probably paid doctors to tell them that he is clean.

Even Porsha Williams recently hinted at the fact that she thinks Trump sounds a little sick.

Porsha shared a video on her social media account: "Sounds sick to me … or is it just me?" Porsha captioned her post.

Many fans agreed with what he had to say, and told him this in the comment section.

Meanwhile, other people were happy to know that Trump is willing to financially help the country.



