United States Envoy Urges Kabul and Taliban to Begin Release of Prisoners | USA News

The coronavirus pandemic adds urgency to prisoner releases agreed by the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said, warning that they are taking place "as soon as possible."

"To date, no prisoners have been released despite the commitment expressed by both parties," Khalilzad tweeted on Wednesday.

Khalilzad's comments illustrated how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting one of the top foreign policy priorities of United States President Donald Trump.

The prisoner releases were expected to begin last week as part of an effort the United States is carrying out to end its longest war and bring peace to Afghanistan after decades of struggles.

But the releases stalled due to disagreements over the number of detainees to be released and guarantees that they would not fight again.

"The United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in accordance with the agreement between the United States and the Taliban," Khalilzad tweeted, referring to a February 29 agreement he signed with the armed group for a gradual withdrawal. of the American troops.

"The coronavirus makes prisoner releases urgent; time is of the essence," he continued, adding that the United States understood by consultations with both sides that they could "work together and focus on technical steps,quot; to release detainees.

While face-to-face meetings were preferable, "the coronavirus and the resulting travel restrictions probably require virtual engagement now," Khalilzad said, urging both sides "to avoid provocative statements in the media."

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban committed Kabul to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners before March 10, when the intra-Afghan peace talks were due to start. The Taliban were going to release up to 1,000 detainees.

Kabul, however, did not participate in the agreement and initially refused.

Then President Ghani agreed to release 1,500 prisoners last weekend with plans to release the rest after the peace talks began and the violence subside. Kabul also demanded guarantees that the prisoners would not fight again.

The Taliban said the agreement with Washington required Ghani to release the 5,000 prisoners without preconditions.

"The Taliban commitment that the released prisoners will fulfill the commitments made in the peace agreement and will not return to the battlefield," Khalilzad tweeted. "A violation will undermine the peace process."

Afghanistan you have at least 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But there are fears that the number will grow, especially with thousands of Afghans returning from Iran, one of the most affected nations.