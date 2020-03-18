United States and Canada to close border on non-essential travel due to coronavirus – Up News Info

TORONTO – The United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to non-essential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both countries are eager to stifle the spread of the virus, but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada depends on the United States for 75% of its exports.

%MINIFYHTML4e548ad45d00b109bad6d7f70aa9291111% %MINIFYHTML4e548ad45d00b109bad6d7f70aa9291112%

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between countries.

"We will be, by mutual agreement, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump tweeted.

Canadian truck drivers and snow birds, living in the US USA For part of the year and are returning to Canada, they are among those who will receive an exemption. Completely closing the border would cause serious economic damage to both the United States and Canada, since the two economies are integrated. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or through the US. And 98% of its oil exports go to the US. USA

About 18% of US exports go to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he would close the country's borders to anyone who is not a citizen, US or permanent resident, and even then they must be isolated for 14 days upon arrival.

Trudeau said the exemption for Americans, despite the rapid increase in cases in the United States, was due to "the level of integration of our two economies."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The United States has seen around 6,500 cases of coronavirus and more than 110 deaths, while Canada has seen around 600 cases and eight deaths.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the border is vital to the daily life of people on both sides.

"Almost 200,000 people cross that border every day, and that border and that traffic that crosses that border is literally a lifesaver for Canadians and Americans on both sides of that border," Freeland said.

"We get our groceries thanks to truckers who drive back and forth across that border," he said. “The urgently needed medical supplies and medicines come and go across that border. And essential workers come and go across that border every day. Therefore, it is a unique relationship for Canada, and it is important to us in handling our situation on the border to ensure that we act to do things right. "

But many people in Canada criticized the decision to grant an exemption to Americans. British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said he strongly disagreed with the US exemption given the increase in cases in neighboring Washington state.

Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador to Canada, said both countries recognize how many people cross the border daily.

"Border traffic has already slowed down and in line with recommendations to stay home and eliminate non-essential movement," Heyman said. "The new jointly accepted rules for our shared border make sense."

Robert Bothwell, professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, noted that the government-to-government agreement simply ratifies what is already in place.

"Tourism in the coronavirus era is a contradiction in terms," ​​Bothwell said. "And no Canadian in his right mind would want to be caught with the virus on the US side of the border, given the predatory US medical pricing system. USA In reality, insurance companies have already addressed the problem. Many of us have received notices that they will not pay for virus treatment south of the border. "

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.