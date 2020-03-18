UN urges Libyans to stop fighting instead of fighting coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML5949dbfdb6a7e634f2123449d9aa0ca711% %MINIFYHTML5949dbfdb6a7e634f2123449d9aa0ca712%

The United Nations and nine countries called on the warring parts of Libya to cease hostilities to allow health authorities to fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

A "humanitarian truce,quot; was called for in a joint statement by the ambassadors of Algeria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union delegation in Libya and the governments of Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Plus:

They called on the warring parties to "declare an immediate and humanitarian cessation of hostilities … to allow local authorities to respond to the unprecedented public health challenge posed by COVID-19."

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya joined the call, urging all parties to "join forces immediately before it is too late to face this overwhelming and rapidly expanding threat."

Eastern Libya curfew

A day after the announcement on Tuesday, the parallel administration that controlled eastern Libya, led by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, announced that it would impose a 6 p.m. curfew. at 6 a.m. (16:00 to 4:00 GMT), excluding security and emergency personnel. stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Libya, devastated by the war, is largely divided between forces supporting the UN-recognized National Accord Government (GNA) and those of Haftar, which supports a rival administration in the east of the country.

To date, no administration has reported cases of COVID-19, but experts fear that an outbreak could be catastrophic due to the country's degraded health system.

A fragile truce went into effect on January 12, but there have been repeated violations.

After closing schools last week, the GNA said Monday it was closing land borders and stopping flights in the west of the country to avoid the virus.

In the east, the borders remain open with Egypt, which has reported 166 cases of COVID-19.