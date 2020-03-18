UK Schools to Close, COVID-19 Deaths Jump in Italy: Live Updates | News

Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus outside China, reported another 475 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the world stepped up efforts against the pandemic by closing schools, closing cities and imposing strict border controls.

The UK was the last to announce that it would close schools amid mounting public pressure on the government to act.

%MINIFYHTML79d45cf09a18c43216f8cdc84a3daec611% %MINIFYHTML79d45cf09a18c43216f8cdc84a3daec612%

The United States and Canada, meanwhile, have closed their border to all but the essential traffic.

More than 200,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus worldwide, and while at least 83,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, more than 8,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Plus:

In China, where the outbreak began, the worst-affected province of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei area reported no new cases on Wednesday. Both have been sealed for almost two months.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's ongoing coverage of the developing coronavirus pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

Thursday, March 19

02:05 GMT – South Korea reports jump in cases after four days of declining infections

Latest data from the south Korea show A jump in new coronavirus cases with a new outbreak emerging from a nursing home in the hardest hit city of Daegu.

the Korea The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases, bringing the national count to 8,565.

The country had registered fewer than 100 new infections for four days in a row through Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 97 are from Daegu, where the KCDC said that at least 74 patients in a nursing home tested positive for the virus this week.

The KCDC did not specify now that many of the new cases were directly related to the nursing home.

The new outbreak has prompted Daegu officials to carry out extensive checks on all other nursing homes.

01:45 GMT – China reports only imported cases, mainly in Beijing

New cases of coronavirus in China underscore how the nature of the outbreak has changed.

The National Health Commission says that while there were no reported domestic cases on Wednesday, there were 34 confirmed cases among people who returned from abroad. That compares with 13 the day before.

Of the 34 imported infections, 21 were in Beijing.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,928.

The death toll rose by eight to 3,245 at the end of Wednesday.

01:30 GMT – Wuhan and Hubei report no new cases of coronavirus for the first time

The central Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding province of Hubei have not reported new cases of coronavirus for the first time.

COVID-19 is believed to have originated from a now-closed seafood market that also sold wildlife late last year.

NO new novel infections #coronavirus were reported Wednesday in #Wuhan, marking a remarkable first place in the city's months-long battle with the virus. pic.twitter.com/vJ33KQviV9 – Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 19, 2020

00:30 GMT: USA USA And Canada closes the border to all traffic except essential

The United States and Canada have closed their border to non-essential traffic.

The United States and Canada have closed their border to all but the essential traffic (Rebecca Cook / Reuters)

00:20 GMT – Trump signs the coronavirus response law

The White House says that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed the coronavirus response bill that will allow free tests and paid sick leave for those who work in companies with less than 500 employees.

That excludes giant companies like Amazon, McDonald's and Walmart.

00:05 GMT – Hong Kong introduces mandatory quarantine for all foreign arrivals

Hong Kong has tightened the rules for people arriving from abroad.

The territory reported an increasing number of imported cases and all arrivals will now be required to quarantine 14 days upon arrival in Hong Kong.

Authorities also urge city residents not to travel.

00:00 GMT – UK will close schools from Friday

The UK will close all schools starting on Friday and cancel national exams as it increases efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told parliament that the situation had become increasingly challenging.

"The increase in the virus is increasing at a faster rate than anticipated," he said.

In London, which has reported nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus, the more limited nighttime network of the tube will also be shut down.

For all the updates from yesterday (March 18), click here.