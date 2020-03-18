UK schools remain open as Europe closes | Coronavirus pandemic news

Schools across the UK are struggling to stay open as some principals are forced to make unilateral decisions to partially or completely close due to staff and student absences caused by the coronavirus.

The government is being pressured to make a formal announcement that schools should close, especially in light of the fact that it advises people to curb social contact to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Geoff Barton, union secretary of the Association of School and University Leaders, said principals of big schools said it would be a It "struggles,quot; to keep its institutions open beyond Friday. Between 10 and 20 percent of teachers are self-isolating today, but the number is increasing, he said.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain staffing in those schools, some schools have to send year groups home and some schools are starting to close," he added.

Britain has so far resisted pressure to follow Italy, France and Spain by officially closing schools. The government has said that closing schools will not stop the outbreak and will deprive the health system of workers who will be forced to care for their children.

It is a radically different approach from the rest of Europe, which has now closed its external borders.

"People trying to fly to the European Union from so-called 'third countries', non-EU states, are being rejected at the airport," said Laurence Lee of Al Jazeera, reporting from London.

"France is taking everything very seriously, including huge fines for anyone trapped in the streets without good reason, and the French army transporting critically ill patients in the southeast of the country, trying to ease the pressure on normal hospitals by Using Military Hospitals The French health minister says that if people continue to behave this way and obey the rules, then France could see a reduction in cases in the next eight to 12 days.

"It is in great contrast to the UK, where the government still refuses to go into closure, where schools remain open, and people still go to bars and restaurants, certainly here in London since last night."

& # 39; On the table & # 39;

Patrick Vallance, the government's top scientific adviser, defended UK school policy before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, saying that the closure of the schools was "on the table,quot; but it was not a step the government should take at this time.

But Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, whose model of the spread of the coronavirus influenced the government's response, said the closings would reduce transmission of the disease.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the National Education Union said there was an "apparent contradiction,quot; between banning mass gatherings and keeping schools open.

School leaders have already begun making contingency plans to ensure that vulnerable children and children of public sector workers continue to be served if schools are closed.

Ruth Luzmore, a teacher in London, closed her elementary school to all but students whose parents work for the police, the fire department or are teachers in other schools that have not closed.

The Department of Education declined to say how many schools have closed.

On Parliament's website, a petition calling on the government to close schools and universities has attracted more than 671,000 signatures.