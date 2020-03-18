UCLA student tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The University of California, Los Angeles reported Tuesday night that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the individual is a student living in off-campus housing, not owned by the university and receiving adequate care at a local hospital.

The news comes just a day after the school announced that a staff member tested positive for the disease.

"As was the case with the first member of our community who contracted COVID-19, please note that according to protocols for response to infectious diseases, anyone identified as having had close contact with this person will be notified if it needs to be isolated or tested, "Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a statement.