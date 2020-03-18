UCLA student tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

The school said the individual is a student living in off-campus housing, not owned by the university and receiving adequate care at a local hospital.
The news comes just a day after the school announced that a staff member tested positive for the disease.
"As was the case with the first member of our community who contracted COVID-19, please note that according to protocols for response to infectious diseases, anyone identified as having had close contact with this person will be notified if it needs to be isolated or tested, "Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a statement.
The school said it would continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website, Bruins Safe Online and your Twitter feed.
“I know these are difficult and even terrifying times. I want you to know that you are part of a community that cares about you, "Block said." The best way to overcome situations like this is together: to share information, support and even our strength when others need it. Their commitment, disinterest and resistance they represent the best of UCLA. "
Students who develop flu-like symptoms were encouraged to call the Ashe Center Infection Control Line at 310-206-6217.
