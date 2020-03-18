UCLA cancels graduation ceremonies in person, instead holds "virtual events,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – The University of California at Los Angeles will not conduct in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university's chancellor announced Wednesday.

Instead, the school will host virtual events for the graduation class.

"As we all work to limit the spread of COVID-19, it has become increasingly clear that we will not be able to meet in person for the spring 2020 graduation ceremonies," Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. "Therefore, the beginning of the university, the doctoral recruitment ceremony, and all campus graduation ceremonies will be adapted to be virtual events."

On June 12, 2020, the university will hold "an attractive virtual ceremony,quot; with more details to be announced, "as soon as we can."

The ceremony will feature a keynote speaker, whose name was announced to be announced soon.

“Our decisions to transition to remote learning and to suspend all nonessential events of any size until the end of the spring term have been driven by our desire to protect the health and safety of our community, which includes the entire family. and friends who would. He accompanied us on our graduation ceremonies, ”Block said.

On Tuesday night, UCLA announced that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the individual is a student living in off-campus housing, not owned by the university and receiving adequate care at a local hospital.

The news comes just a day after the school announced that a staff member tested positive for the disease.