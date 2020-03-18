Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML501197788c0e3ca16fdcf8484d4e08b711% %MINIFYHTML501197788c0e3ca16fdcf8484d4e08b712%

A second member of Congress has tested positive for coronavirus. Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) Confirmed their test results on Wednesday.

McAdams said he developed "mild cold-like symptoms,quot; after returning home from Washington on Saturday night. He was immediately isolated, where his symptoms, including "fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath,quot; worsened. A local testing clinic confirmed that the symptoms were the result of COVID-19.

Díaz-Balart said he had a fever and headache on Saturday and had been quarantined in his Washington department. He was notified that his test was positive recently, he said Wednesday.

“I want everyone to know that I feel much better. However, it is important that everyone take this very seriously and follow CDC guidelines to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these difficult times, ”said Díaz-Balart.

It is unclear what made Diaz-Balart quarantine in the first place.

Another elected official from South Florida, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, also tested positive for COVID-19.

