TV Ratings Rise As People Rediscover Live Linear Viewing Amid Coronavirus-imposed Home Stay – Deadline

March 8 marked the beginning of daylight saving time in the US. USA Typically, the change is associated with the drop in Live + Save Day ratings for broadcast networks, especially at 8 PM, as people stay out longer.

But this year, the week of March 8 marked the turning point in the US coronavirus outbreak. USA When the threat came true as new cases in the country began to skyrocket and the WHO declared the outbreak to be a global pandemic. By the end of last week, most companies had instituted work from home, many schools closed, and restaurants, cinemas, and gyms began to close.

As a result of people following the new "social distancing" guidelines and spending more time at home, the typical daylight saving time drop was non-existent this year. What's more, streaming networks have been posting weekly weekly Live + Same Day ratings that add to the likes we've not seen in years and considered a thing of the past amid the proliferation of streaming.

Related story West Hollywood Mayor John D & # 39; Amico has coronavirus and heads to quarantine as city workers are sent home

Last Monday, NBC The voice, an 8 PM show, jumped a whopping + 38% (five-tenths of a rating point) week-to-week among adults ages 18-49 (1.8 vs. 1.3) and +1.1 million total viewers (9.67 million) vs. 8.73 million) offers the highest rated and most viewed Monday or Tuesday edition of singing competition in a year.

Last night, NBC The game of Ellen's games, Also an 8 PM show, it went up + 44% (four tenths) on the show and added +1.6 million viewers for its best L + SD brands in over a year. The net We are went up three tenths in the demo on Tuesday, while CBS " Bull Y Bob Hearts Abishola posted season highs on Monday.

The broadcast had become one of the main beneficiaries of the current stay-at-home mandate, but viewers, and many of them younger, are also watching traditional television.

Primetime PUT levels among total viewers increased every day last week, with strong weekly gains on both Saturday and Sunday nights. Monday's HUT (Households Using Television) levels were the highest for a Monday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 13).

Daytime and nighttime usage levels have also increased. For example, since last Friday, Nickelodeon's linear network portfolio has increased + 16% with Kids 2-11 compared to the previous four weeks.

Ratings experts expect the growth in viewing levels to continue as more people stay home amid mounting restrictions, including guarantees, across the country.

As for any long-term effect, it's early to say whether younger viewers who found out they were watching dating on broadcast TV will return when the outbreak is over, but for now, the ratings upgrade may be the only good news. For networks that face losses from the suspension of most major sports, unfinished seasons as many series are closed due to COVID-19 fears before the end of production and the pilot season wash.