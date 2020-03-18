Turkey announces first coronavirus death amid jump in cases | News

%MINIFYHTMLb136767808f9073abd654b314f3dce3d11% %MINIFYHTMLb136767808f9073abd654b314f3dce3d12%

Turkey reported its first coronavirus-related pandemic death and announced that its confirmed cases had more than doubled to 98.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a press conference Tuesday night that an 89-year-old person died after contracting the virus from someone who had "contacts with China," where the new coronavirus was first detected. at the end of last year.

Plus:

Koca added that Turkey had diagnosed 51 more cases on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of those who tested positive are recovering," he said.

On Wednesday, Turkey's vice president said more than 2,800 Turkish citizens were brought home at the request of nine European countries from which Ankara banned entry to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that the evacuation was completed at 6 am local time (03:00 GMT), adding that the 2,807 citizens will be quarantined for 14 days in large dormitories located in the Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

Last week, Turkey closed its border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

& # 39; Travel ban, curfew, emergency & # 39;

Meanwhile, the head of Turkey's communications directorate on Tuesday rejected rumors that Ankara would impose a state of emergency or curfew and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

"Such comprehensive restrictive measures are not on our agenda," Fahrettin Altun told the state agency Anadolu.

Altun said the measures taken against the coronavirus continue "in a very transparent, determined and rational way."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting on the fight against the coronavirus. at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He is expected to inform the public about the steps that are being taken after the meeting.

Amid growing fears of a coronavirus in Turkey, the Turkish lira weakened 0.8 percent against the US dollar on Wednesday, having reached its weakest point since September 2018 the day before.

The lira stood at 6.45 per dollar at 07:00 GMT, weakest since Tuesday's close of 6.3985, which was the weakest level of 6.4945 that day. The lira has lost about 7 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Turkey's BIST 100 benchmark Borsa Istanbul fell 2.31 percent, or 2,001.17 points, on Wednesday to start the day at 84,776.51 points.