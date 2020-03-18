Turing Prize: Nobel Prize in Technology: Turing Prize winners announced – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML1af1605506cc4982039746a24b10157111% %MINIFYHTML1af1605506cc4982039746a24b10157112%

The technology that animated films like "Toy Story,quot; and enabled a variety of special effects is the focus of this year's Turing Prize, the technology industry version of the Nobel Prize.

Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull won the award for their contributions to 3D computer graphics used in movies and video games.

Edwin Catmull was hired by legendary filmmaker George Lucas to head the computer technology division that became Pixar when Apple founder Steve Jobs bought it. Patrick Hanrahan was one of the first Catmull employees at Pixar, now part of Disney.

Together, the two worked on techniques that made the graphics in movies like "Toy Story,quot; seem more real, despite Hanrahan leaving Pixar years before the studio released that movie. Catmull is the former president of Pixar and worked there for more than three decades.



"What makes skin look like skin? What makes a tree look like a tree? You have to understand the structure of the material and how light interacts with it," Hanrahan said in an interview with The Associated Press. . Only then is it possible to translate that understanding of how the physics of curved surfaces – our hands, our noses – works with light in the more than 100.00 frames that make up a film.

Hanrahan's "RenderMan,quot; software helped produce "Toy Story,quot; in 1995 and then a series of Pixar films such as "Up,quot;, "Monsters Inc.", "Finding Nemo,quot; and "Wall-E,quot;. He was also the backbone of CGI special effects in live action movies like "Titanic,quot; and "Lord of the Rings,quot; movies.

The award-winning Association for Computing Machinery says filmmakers used RenderMan software in almost all of the last 47 films nominated for an Academy Award for visual effects.

Technology has also indirectly aided the field of artificial intelligence. The chips that were developed for video game graphics were so powerful that they could be used to train artificial intelligence algorithms.