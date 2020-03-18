Trump supporters leak photos of & # 39; failed & # 39; plastic surgery from Chrissy Teigen! (Photos)

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were spotted on Monday enjoying some fresh air while having a fun day on the beach in Malibu.

The photos of John and Chrissy on the beach were leaked yesterday on social media, just as Chrissy launched into an impromptu tirade against Melania Trump.

Chrissy unleashed a vicious Twitter attack on First Lady Melania Trump by suggesting it was her lack of response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Has Melania even thought about doing something with her to be better these days?" Teigen started a profane Twitter thread on Tuesday. "I see amazing people on my timeline all day doing everything I can to make people happy and this robot wife is working on whatever a tennis pergola is."

That tweet prepared Donald Trump and Melania fans for war, and they began to criticize Chrissy's appearance in the beach photos. Many on Twitter say Chrissy has failed plastic surgery.

Here are the pictures:

And here are the comments from Trump supporters: