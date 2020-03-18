Trump invokes an act to rally the private sector against the virus | USA News

Handling dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the United States government to bring the private sector together in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who appeared in the White House meeting room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Law "in case we need it," as the government bolsters resources for an expected increase in cases. of the virus.

Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a naval hospital ship in New York City, which is fast becoming the epicenter of a pandemic that has rocked the American economy and rewritten the rules of American society. . A second ship will be deployed on the west coast.

The president also said that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend foreclosures and evictions until April, as increasing numbers of Americans are facing job losses and lack of rent and mortgage payments.

The steps came in a day of rapid development.

The border between the United States and Canada will be partially closed

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly announced that the U.S.-Canada border would be closed, except for essential personnel and trade, as nations try to slow the spread of the virus that affects people in both countries.

The administration has told Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and seniors to stay home while reminding millennials to follow the guidelines and avoid social gatherings. Trump compared the effort to measures taken during World War II and said it would require a national "sacrifice,quot;.

Trump has been criticized for minimizing the threat from the virus, which has now killed more than 100 across the United States.

Just before telling the country that the US USA And Canada had decided to temporarily close the world's longest border to non-essential traffic, Trump was tweeting about his approval rating and criticizing the media his administration trusts to share his warnings about the virus.

"I always treated the Chinese virus very seriously, and I've done a very good job from the beginning," Trump tweeted, despite his record of minimizing the threat for weeks. "The new Fake News narrative is embarrassing and false!"

Trump has also caused outrage at repeatedly calling the virus "Chinese virus," a tag-rights group and others have said "fuel bigotry."

While slashing Democrats, Trump tried to assure those who are now out of work such as hotels, bars, restaurants, and other hangouts that, "The money will soon come to you. The attack by the Chinese virus is not your fault! Will Be stronger than ever! "

When asked Tuesday if he would consider firing the name calling during a national emergency, Trump said he would continue to respond "if they are not going to play fair."

"I want it to be bipartisan and nobody is going to be better than me," he added. "But when they attack me or people, these amazing people behind me, I'm not going to let them get away with it. I can't do that."

Since the virus has spread, Trump and his top aides have intensified their criticism of China, constantly pointing out that the outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.