Trump invokes act to rally private sector against coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision allowing the government to bring the private sector together in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who appeared in the White House meeting room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Law "in case we need it," as the government bolsters resources for an expected increase in cases. of the virus.

Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship in New York City, which is fast becoming the epicenter of a pandemic that has rocked the U.S. economy and has rewritten the rules of American society.

President Donald Trump used Twitter to voice his complaints and brags on Wednesday, even as he announced new steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Just before telling the country that the US USA And Canada had decided to temporarily close the world's longest border to non-essential traffic, Trump was tweeting about his approval rating and criticizing the media his administration trusts to share his warnings about the virus.

"I always treated the Chinese virus very seriously, and I've done a very good job from the beginning," Trump tweeted, despite his record of minimizing the threat for weeks. "The new Fake News narrative is embarrassing and false!"

It was a jarring contrast even for a well-practiced president to preach unity once and beat his political rivals another.

While slashing Democrats, Trump tried to assure those who are now out of work such as hotels, bars, restaurants, and other hangouts that "the money will soon come to you." The onslaught of the Chinese virus is not your fault! It will be stronger than ever!

When asked Tuesday if he would consider firing the name calling during a national emergency, Trump said he would continue to respond "if they are not going to play fair." "

"I want it to be bipartisan and nobody is going to be better than me," he added. "But when they attack me or the people, these amazing people behind me, I'm not going to let them get away with it. I can't do that."

Since the virus has spread, Trump and his top advisers have intensified their criticism of China, constantly pointing out that the outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The virus has been referred to as the "virus of Wuhan "or the,quot; Chinese virus "on multiple occasions, without taking into account the terminology of the World Health Organization that avoids identifying it by geography.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

