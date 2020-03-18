Trump approves aid package as US deaths USA They exceed 140

%MINIFYHTML1e35d75eb8084d45ba357371f497f59c11% %MINIFYHTML1e35d75eb8084d45ba357371f497f59c12%

As the coronavirus continues to paralyze businesses across the country, President Trump signed into law relief package passed by the House last week and passed by the Senate early Wednesday. The bill provides free testing, expanded funding for food security programs, and paid medical, family, and medical leave for workers in companies with 500 or fewer employees.

The White House is also consolidating plans for a third phase of the response, which would include two rounds of direct cash payments to taxpayers.

On Wall Street, stocks took a vertical chop On Wednesday, he cut roughly three years of profit, with the Dow closing below 20,000 for the first time since 2017. There are now more than 7,000 confirmed cases in the US. In the US, and at least 141 people have died.

"Stay home as much as possible, limit the spread," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Tuesday, reiterating the Trump administration's call for Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings. "We don't want to look like Italy will do it in two weeks."

In Italy, which has faced the most cases and deaths outside of China, 475 people died in the past 24 hours alone. Hospitals, doctors, and nurses have been pushed beyond their capacity. Globally, there are more than 214,000 cases of the virus and at least 8,700 deaths.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.