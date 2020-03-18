Trump Administration Considers "Sending Checks to Americans Immediately," Mnuchin Says

%MINIFYHTML331f605ec576fc8d2cf08f80744ab11711% %MINIFYHTML331f605ec576fc8d2cf08f80744ab11712%

Washington President Trump announced that he and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are working on a "great,quot; and "bold,quot; legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. That includes "looking to send checks to Americans right away," Mnuchin announced during a White House Task Force Coronavirus briefing on Tuesday morning.

Mnuchin said the goal would be to bring checks to Americans in two weeks to help workers cope with the economic effects of the crisis. The president did not say exactly how much those checks could be: Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney have $ 1,000 suggested per adult.

"We are getting big," the president told reporters in the White House Information Room.

Trump has also imposed a payroll tax, but Mnuchin acknowledged that it could take months to help average Americans. Sources with knowledge of the proposal. he told Up News Info News the previous Tuesday that the administration's proposal would total at least $ 850 billion.

"We will have a pretty good idea at the end of the day about what we will do," the president told reporters, before Mnuchin left the White House to meet with senators on Capitol Hill.

Mnuchin also announced that Americans who owe a payment to the IRS may differ by up to $ 1 million per person and up to $ 10 million per corporation.

Trump has called on all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and has admitted that unprecedented steps being taken across the country could plunge the United States into a recession.

The Treasury secretary said the administration is also working on relief for the airlines, which are suffering a major financial blow as millions avoid flying.

"I think, as you know, this is worse than September 11,quot; in terms of the economic impact to the airline industry, Mnuchin said.

The president also said that "it is possible,quot; that the Trump administration may limit travel in the United States, but "we will see how it goes."

Health experts fear coronavirus could stress hospitals to the breaking point

Many companies have closed their doors and officials have urged, and in some cases ordered, weary citizens to take refuge in their homes.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence urged construction companies to donate their N95 masks to their local hospitals and to stop buying the masks.

Half a billion children worldwide do not go to school. And doctors in some of the richest and most developed nations on the planet, including the United States. In the USA, they warn that health systems are not prepared to face an avalanche of patients.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 4,500 cases of coronavirus reported in the US. USA