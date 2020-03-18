Tori Spells Forgiveness After Daughter's Image Triggers Accusations Of Racism

Tori Spelling She says she is "really sorry,quot; for posting an Instagram Story photo of one of her daughters, which sparked quite a bit of controversy.

The image showed an 8-year-old daughter. Hattie, one of the BEverly Hills, 90210 alum and husbandDean McDermottThe five children posing with a green headscarf and Cheetos tied to the edges of their fingers. Spelling wrote next to the image: "The days kept inside we have to be creative … Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" The actress's photo sparked accusations of racism.

"I posted a story the other day that bothered many of you," she wrote on Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I'm so sorry. That was NOT the intention at all. Hattie is 8 years old. We watch and adore the old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with "Mc,quot; because her last name is McDermott. She was recreating the other, the funniest and most amazing character in Martin"