Tori Spelling responds to criticism of daughter's teaching of "racism": "It is not my intention"

The former star of & # 39; BH90210 & # 39; apologizes after posting a photo to Instagram Stories that saw her daughter wearing Cheetos as false nails with a caption: & # 39; Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails! & # 39;

Tori Spelling You are acknowledging your recent error in judgment. Finding herself in the hot water after an Instagram photo of her daughter was considered racist and insensitive by many, Donna Martin from "Beverly Hills, 90210"He came out with an apologetic statement in which he assured that he has no intention of disturbing others.

The actress daughter of the late television producer. Aaron Spelling He expressed his remorse through an Instagram Story feed on Wednesday, March 18. "I posted a story the other day that bothered many of you," his explanatory statement began. "I'm really sorry. That was NOT the intention at all."

"Hattie is 8 years old. We see and love Martin's old replays," the 48-year-old continued to share the story behind the offensive photo. "She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with & # 39; Mc & # 39; bc, her last name is McDermott. She was representing the other as Martin's funniest and most amazing character."

Stressing that his daughter "is innocent and did not mean anything by that," the wife of Dean McDermott assumed responsibility for the error of social networks. "You should have thought about how it might have been perceived and misinterpreted before publishing," he noted at the end of his publication. "I didn't. I'm so sorry."

Tori Spelling apologized for her previous post.

A day earlier, Tori sparked controversy by posting a photo of Hattie playing dress up with Cheetos tied to her fingers and a green scarf over her head. In the caption accompanying the photo, he wrote: "The days kept indoors we have to be creative … Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!"

Many were quick to point out that McQuisha is a common name for black women, and criticized Tori for teaching Hattie to be racist. One said, "Is it the same girl you were crying about being bullied and called fat? Maybe you shouldn't expect sympathy at the same time you're teaching her negative stereotypes." Another wrote, "Oh, wow! Teach your little one of the forms of racism, huh? You should be ashamed of yourself."