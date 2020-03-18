Tori Spelling dragged down by naming her daughter "McQuisha,quot; in the dress-up game

Chile! Tori Spelling is being dragged for naming her daughter "McQuisha,quot; during a costume game they were playing.

Tori turned to her Instagram story to share the festivities they were getting into during her quarantine, and one included "Cheeto extension nails," scarves, and the name "McQuisha."

"The days inside we have to be creative," said his story. "Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails."

Phew! That definitely sparked a frenzy in people when they commented and tweeted about how they feel. Tori Spelling she is racist and teaches her daughter negative stereotypes.

Some people speculate that Tori is about to present some kind of apology to all the people she has offended with her choice of words. As of yet, there are none, but take a look at people's thoughts on this incident below.

@torispelling YOU'RE A RACIST WHO TRIED TO BE COMIC AT THIS TIME ESPECIALLY! How ironic that you associate a scarf, long nails, and an urban game to be a costume game with your daughters! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Slow, I asked him for ironic to a scarf, long nails and an urban game to dress up with your daughters daughters, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ THEY ARE TRYING TO BE RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL APPROPRIATION !!!! # 🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽 – Toni Jenkins (@ ToniJen97509285) March 18, 2020

Listen man, I'm not even surprised because I couldn't even tell what happened to a white woman. They will act like "cool,quot; and do these racist things with their friends and family. I will continue my social distance from them as I have always done siempre – Nikki Simpson (@ImBlkExcellence) March 18, 2020

Tori spelling out calling her daughter "McQuisha,quot; pic.twitter.com/jCOgNjvozF – Brooke (@bthebenzqueen) March 18, 2020

They're cooking Tori Spelling's ass alive in her comments and with good reason, because … bitch, are you crazy?!?! – Hello, trick girlfriend! (@ tvtalker1) March 18, 2020