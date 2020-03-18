Tori Spelling dragged down by naming her daughter "McQuisha,quot; in the dress-up game

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Tori Spelling calls daughter "McQuisha"

Chile! Tori Spelling is being dragged for naming her daughter "McQuisha,quot; during a costume game they were playing.

Tori turned to her Instagram story to share the festivities they were getting into during her quarantine, and one included "Cheeto extension nails," scarves, and the name "McQuisha."

"The days inside we have to be creative," said his story. "Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails."

Phew! That definitely sparked a frenzy in people when they commented and tweeted about how they feel. Tori Spelling she is racist and teaches her daughter negative stereotypes.

Some people speculate that Tori is about to present some kind of apology to all the people she has offended with her choice of words. As of yet, there are none, but take a look at people's thoughts on this incident below.

