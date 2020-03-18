Tori Spelling criticized for teaching her daughter racism

%MINIFYHTML27de6276a291f2c5d1915cbc4a63352511% %MINIFYHTML27de6276a291f2c5d1915cbc4a63352512%

People don't have it after the actress posts to Instagram Stories to post a photo of Hattie Margaret dressed up alongside the caption that reads: & # 39; Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails! & # 39 ;

Tori Spelling He currently faces criticism from Internet users, particularly from the black community, for something he posted on social media. The blonde actress recently shared a photo of her daughter, Hattie Margaret, which people quickly called racist.

In the photo shared on Instagram Stories, Hattie was playing dress up with Tori. The girl covered her head with a green scarf and created false nails with cheetos. While the photo looked normal, it was Tori's caption that rubbed people wrong.

She captioned the playful image, "The days you keep inside we have to be creative … Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!

People didn't have it, as they pointed out that McQuisha is a common name for black women. Therefore, they began to accuse her of teaching Hattie how to be racist and beat her. "Is she the same girl you were crying about being bullied and called fat? Maybe you shouldn't expect sympathy at the same time you're teaching her negative stereotypes," said one.

"It's sad that he doesn't find this offensive and he'll cry to white women and say he has black friends," wrote another, wishing for something bad to happen to Tori, "Someone send those crown hands … she's so disrespectful." . .. I bet he'll play the victim's card like he doesn't know what he's doing. "

There was one person who said, "Since women start naming their children, Hattie does too. This little girl is not new to racism. She raised and was born into it." Meanwhile, one individual said, "Oh, wow! Teach your little one the ways of racism, huh? You should be ashamed of yourself."

Tori has not responded to the backlash, though she has already removed the post from her Instagram Stories.