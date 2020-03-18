Top Five Things From NBA Commissioner Adam Silver ESPN Interview

%MINIFYHTMLd4db01551ff97893c81cdd435311e91c11% %MINIFYHTMLd4db01551ff97893c81cdd435311e91c12%

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did an individual interview Wednesday with Rachel Nichols on ESPN's "SportsCenter," and addressed a number of topics related to the league's plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from possibly change the playoff format to the staging An exhibition for charity.

Here are five things you should know about what Silver said:

The NBA is considering a charity game

One of the most interesting things Silver said was that there is a chance that the NBA will play a unique game to raise money, or just morale.

Silver said the league has discussed gathering a group of players, testing them for the coronavirus, keeping them isolated, and then organizing a game.

"People are trapped at home, and I think they need a detour, they need to be entertained," Silver said. He also noted that the NBA was the first professional sports league in the United States to suspend play, serving as a catalyst for other leagues, and said the next step is to discover how the league can be a leader in finding ways to restart the American economy.

There are criteria for the resumption of the 2019-20 season

When asked what it would take for the season to start again, Silver said the league was considering three options, one of which was the possible charity game.

"One is, 'When can we reboot and operate as we know it, with 19,000 fans in the buildings?'" Silver said. "So that's one kind of criteria. And option two is, 'Should we consider restarting without fans, and what would that mean?' If you had a group of players and staff around you who could evaluate them and following some protocol, doctors and health officials might say it's safe to play. So that's the second set of circumstances. "

Silver added that he always tries to stay optimistic and that he hopes the league can continue this season, but he is not in the world of making predictions. "I learned in this work and in this process that when people pretend that they can predict the future, they are generally wrong," he said. "Look no further than the fact that two weeks ago and a week ago people were saying very different things than they are saying today."

The NBA could alter the playoffs

Silver said the postseason format may change if the season resumes, and even suggested that the league might consider play-in games.

"I want to believe that we can save at least part of this season," said Silver. "We have done new and creative things in the past. We have talked about play-in formats for the playoffs."

Silver has been outspoken in the past about wanting to implement play-in games and a tournament in season, so it's not surprising that the league plays on the idea now given the current bizarre circumstances.

NBA could start next season in December

If the league resumes play and the playoffs extend later than usual, then there is a question of what to do with the 2020-21 season. When asked about this, Silver mentioned something suggested by others, including Hawks CEO Steve Koonin: start the season on Christmas Day.

.@Rachel__Nichols He asked if this could bring about a permanent change in the NBA schedule, such as the season that begins at Christmas. Adam Silver: "Possibly. Those are things we're always talking about." – Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 18, 2020

It wouldn't be the first time that the NBA began its season at Christmas. In 2011, the league shortened its season to 66 games after the end of a player lockout and opened on December 25. Christmas has always been a great time of year for the NBA, making it easy to see why Silver might lean in for the new permanent opening night.

Eight NBA teams have been tested for COVID-19

It is confirmed that players from three different teams (Jazz, Pistons, Nets) tested positive for the coronavirus. The Thunder announced Wednesday that all of its players and staff had tested negative for the virus, while other teams, such as the Lakers and 76ers, await test results.

Silver and the NBA had come under fire from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the tests should be reserved for "the sick," not "the wealthy." Silver said the league has been following the guidance of health officials.