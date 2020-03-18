Toni Braxton Announces Fans She Got Sick: Watch Her Video That Has People Scared For Their Health, But Criticizes Her For This Reason

As you already know, Toni Braxton has lupus, and this means that her immunity is really weak. People with weak immunity are at increased risk for the coronavirus.

That's the reason why fans have been telling Toni to take care of her health these days.

Toni updates her fans and followers about her life, and you can also see her message below.

Rápida Quick update: 1) I'm fine, I'm just a little cold and be cautious! 2) @unclebuds_hemp has HAND SANITIZER and FREE SHIPPING! We are one of the only companies with supplies, check the link in my bio and 3) HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER @tamarbraxton ♥ ️🙏🏾😷 Everyone stay safe, "Toni captioned in his post.

As you can see, she also wished her sister, Tamar Braxton, a happy anniversary for her birthday.

As expected, people were scared to think that she might have the coronavirus.

A follower said "Stay safe Toni and I hope you get better soon ♥ ️ I love you,quot; and a fan posted this: "I love that you stay safe." Sending prayers your way. "

Someone else said, "I hope you feel better soon," and another commenter wrote, "Take care … I understand that I have autoimmune complications."

Someone else posted, "Nooo, I don't need you to be sick … I hope you get better soon mom," and another follower said, "You know she's going to have a problem with the community happy birthday later hahaha. & # 39;

A commenter has important tips for Toni on masks and wrote this: ‘Toni, I need you to get a mask that really works. Due to your illness, it is important! Please know that those masks don't work! I work for a major national airline and I am amazed at how many people walk around the airport wearing masks like you and really think they are protecting themselves! Check this out and get the right mask! You are one of my favorite singers and I don't want anything to happen to you Queen! "

A follower believes that is not the way to wish Tamar a happy birthday and published this: ‘Really Toni? Is this the best way to wish your sister a happy birthday? @tamarbraxton 😭 ’

Another commenter said: ‘I have #LupusToo, so any outbreak is affecting. Today is the second day that #LupusFlares has not made me feel bad all day. I know that God is good. I know that God is making us stay still and listen to what His peace is. "

Many people told Toni to take care of herself these days.



