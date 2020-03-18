Tommie Lee clowned about her new butt lift

Instagram

Rather than receiving accolades, the former & # 39; LHH star: Atlanta & # 39; He mocks his derriere with one of his Instagram followers who comments: & # 39; I see that Tommie has trash in his trunk & # 39 ;.

Ex "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Tommie Lee he is more than happy with his improved butt. The television personality recently visited her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself flaunting her new butt, only to be criticized by her followers.

In the image, Tommie could be seen posing on a balcony wearing a red and white top that she paired with baggy navy pants with red accents. Completing her look, she wore black tones. "You will sabotage love if you don't feel worthy …," she captioned Tuesday, March 17.

Instead of receiving praise, Tommie was mocked for his derriere. "Why do people think this looks good, your back looks like you're wearing a horrible crinoline … let's be ladies," wrote one in the comment section. Thinking that the new procedure only ruined his body, another fan said, "I loved your body before it was so perfect."

"I see that Tommie has trash in his trunk," read one comment. Meanwhile, someone joked that "it had more curves than a race track."

Not all people were being vicious with her to someone who expected her to undergo a safe procedure. "It definitely did … I just hope it was done safely! Still, though …" the person wished. Running over the TV star, one person was delusional: "Damn, you'll be in my dreams for 2 nights."

This is not the first time that Tommie has dealt with internet trolls. Prior to this, the 35-year-old woman shot an Instagram user who said she looked like a man while commenting underneath a post showing off her fierce appearance in a Fashion Nova black lace bra and panties set.

"Damn, you'll look like a guy," wrote the user, to which Tommie contested, "Nah, that's probably what you're looking for!"