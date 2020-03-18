Tommie from Love & Hiphop presents a giant new butt lift!

Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee has just unveiled her new surgically enhanced butt, MTO News found. And the photos of Tommie's new butt are going viral on all social media.

Tommie recently announced that she will star in a new reality show on the Zeus network, titled Tommie Sh * t. The show will follow the reality star as she does crazy things.

And soon after announcing her new show, Karli unveiled her new look.

Most of his male followers seem to love Tommie's new body. some of her fans, however, were not so impressed.

These are some of the comments that criticize its new appearance:

Why do people think this looks good, his back looks like he's wearing a horrible crinoline … let's be ourselves? Before I loved your body 😭 it was so perfect Is that real @tommiee_ Gahh Lee.eee 😍

Here is the picture of Tommie who is going viral:

In addition to being a reality star, Tommie is an urban, socialite and rapper model. She has two daughters, Havali and Samaria, from previous relationships.

Tommie has had multiple legal problems in the past and has been arrested at least once a year since 2003 on a variety of charges including disorderly conduct, identity fraud, forgery, theft, robbery, and assault, including an incident in which she kidnapped a bus.

She gave birth to one of her daughters while incarcerated.