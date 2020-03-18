Tommie from Love & Hiphop presents a giant new butt lift!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee has just unveiled her new surgically enhanced butt, MTO News found. And the photos of Tommie's new butt are going viral on all social media.

Tommie recently announced that she will star in a new reality show on the Zeus network, titled Tommie Sh * t. The show will follow the reality star as she does crazy things.

And soon after announcing her new show, Karli unveiled her new look.

Most of his male followers seem to love Tommie's new body. some of her fans, however, were not so impressed.

These are some of the comments that criticize its new appearance:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here