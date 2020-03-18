Tom Hanks offers a new update after he and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, still in quarantine

%MINIFYHTML7a717b0fd18979bf9bf40ec5e068aca311% %MINIFYHTML7a717b0fd18979bf9bf40ec5e068aca312%

Tom Hanks and his wife of 32 years, Rita Wilson, left an Australian hospital after the couple tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. Although they have overcome the difficult part and are in recovery mode, Tom has made it clear that having Coronavirus is not a piece of cake. The couple stated that they knew something was wrong when they had a fever, chills and felt bad. They were hospitalized and quarantined. Fortunately for the couple, they were able to stay together while recovering. After leaving the hospital, the A-listers rented a house where they continue their self-isolation and recovery.

Tom stated that his and Rita's fevers were broken, but they are not feeling as usual yet. You might see the post and title Tom shared that provided the update below.

"Hey folks. Good news: a week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but blah. Folding clothes and doing dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife. @ritawilson has won 6 hands in a row from Gin Rummy and has a 201 point lead. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite that thick. I traveled here with a typewriter, one that I loved. We are all in this together. Flatten the bend. Hanx "

Many fans were surprised to see that Tom Hanks' favorite typewriter was a Corona and the irony was not lost on them. They also noted that Tom said it was a typewriter that he "used to,quot; love.

Now some wonder what Tom will do with that typewriter and whether he will keep it, as it will always serve as a reminder of this difficult time.

Tom's update follows one of his rapper son Chet Hanks, who seems to think his parents are going to recover well and is grateful that they are recovering quickly.

You may see Chet Hanks as he provided an update on his parents' condition in the following video player.

It is important to remember that the vast majority of people who contract Coronavirus will not require hospitalization or develop the dangerous symptom of shortness of breath. For many, the virus will cause a sore throat, runny nose, fever, and body aches, which will go away in 1 to 2 weeks.

Those experiencing shortness of breath should contact their local health department or call their doctor instead of reporting to a doctor's office or emergency room.



