Tom Brady's big mistake leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers has to do with timing

Now that we know Tom Brady is leaving New England after 20 years, the debate continues over whether it was a wise decision on his part.

I say no, not this year of the coronavirus which has already changed the way free agency operates and will dramatically alter the dynamics of the offseason program. If I were part of Brady's inner circle, I would have recommended that he sign a one-year contract with the Patriots and wait another year before continuing if that was his last wish.

In a normal year, free agents can visit new teams and potential cities to check things out first hand. Meet the general manager and coaches in person instead of through FaceTime. Tour the team's facilities to make sure they are first class. Talk in person with veteran players who live in the community. Just have an idea of ​​the land and an idea of ​​what the best option really is.

In the case of his supposed new team, the Buccaneers, Brady would fly to Tampa and spend considerable time with coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht, and other coaches and staff. Every time I signed a free agent, these in-person meetings were essential to finalize my decision. It was more than a rubber stamp; He wanted to be sure of the personality and the football fit.

There was no luck this year with the team's facilities closed to free agent visits due to the pandemic. Players and teams must take a leap of faith to make a move this month. In fact, teams aren't even allowed doctors on their team to give physical exams to free agents who plan to sign up. They must trust doctors in other cities and an older team to deliver the medical records. As a general manager, that would make me nervous before paying a large signing bonus or accepting a warranty contract.

If this were a normal year, teams with coaches returning as Arians with the Bucs would begin the offseason program on April 20, so Brady would have the next nine weeks with his new team to participate in conditioning, OTA practice. in the field and A three-day mini-camp.

This is an important time for a newly signed player, especially a quarterback, to assimilate into his team and really get to know the inner workings of the organization, its coaches and its new teammates. Knowing his work ethic, Brady would spend the most amount of face-to-face time with his coaches before boot camp opens in late July.

The coronavirus has put everything in limbo as of now, hence the announcement this week that the league and the NFLPA have agreed to "indefinitely,quot; delay the start of teams' offseason programs. With other sports likely closed until at least June, it wouldn't be a surprise if there are no organized team activities until boot camp. And with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and how long it will take to control it, who can say that the training camps will not be shortened?

That tells me that the 2020 NFL season will test coaching skills more than at any other time, as extensive offseason programs came to the forefront. It takes time to sync everyone up, considering that 30 to 40 percent of lists are released year after year due to free agency and the draft. Also, non-recruited minimum wage players generally have the team help balance the salary cap.

So if training is more important than ever this year, and you are Brady, why not stick with the league's best coach in Bill Belichick and one of the best offensive coordinators in Josh McDaniels for maximum success?

Why not go back, at least for this season, to the organization, coaches, teammates and the offensive system you know as the back of your hand instead of traveling to the less safe environment of a new team?

Yes, Brady will speak to his new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach every day. It will likely make arrangements to launch its wide receivers, tight ends and runners in Florida or California if they are willing to travel and if the planes are flying in the coming weeks and months. NFL players are not used to 18-hour car trips.

It's just not the same as being on the team premises on a daily basis, working on the whiteboard and watching the video monitor in the coaches' offices and hanging out with other players on either side of the ball in the locker room and cafeteria of the equipment .

Another factor in this equation is personal time and energy expended on a movement, especially since Brady's family life is so important to him. NFL people do it all the time, like I did when I left the Vikings and joined the Titans. It's never an easy transition, and the trip between Tampa and New York, where Brady has a home and where his son lives, will be a distraction, whether Brady thinks about it or not.

I can understand Brady's desire to move to a warm climate city like Tampa. He will practice and play on the grass, which is attractive to a 43-year-old. He will move into an offense with weapons like 1,000-yard catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and a possible top tight end at O.J. Howard will work with a guru quarterback in Arians. But I also think Belichick will significantly improve the Patriots wide receivers and midfielders through free agency and the draft (with four picks in the first three rounds and 12 picks overall).

I don't think money was a factor with Tampa Bay willing to rise to a higher cash level than New England. Brady and his family are financially prepared (for generations to come) through what he has earned by playing and backed along with his supermodel wife's wallet. Therefore, financial aspects were probably low on his priority list in this decision.

Like many soccer fans, I would have loved to see Brady spend his entire career with the team that led to such great heights and dominance. It can be temporarily exciting to see how he performs in another uniform, and it will be exciting if he can duplicate Peyton Manning's feat of winning a Super Bowl with his new team in Denver after leaving Indianapolis.

The networks will salivate at the prospect of televising Brady's first regular season game, his first primetime game and perhaps his first playoff game. The league office will love the big rankings that are sure to come from Brady and the Bucs in a year of negotiations over upcoming television deals.

However, it won't feel good, just like none of the all-time greats were seen in different shirts during their swan songs.

I understand that Brady may have been irritated and hurt his pride when the Patriots (and Belichick in particular) apparently did not make a stronger long-term commitment in the past two years in contract talks. Or that Belichick was too lukewarm in his praise of a 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time league MVP.

Perhaps Brady had grown weary of the Patriot Way and was craving a new challenge at the end of his career that worked well for Manning, Brett Favre, and their hero Joe Joe. I'm still saying that Tom Terrific should have recalibrated his intentions due to the strange and unforeseen circumstances that exist today.

As trivial as it is in the big picture of what is happening around the world today, the coronavirus could end up having the unintended effect of significantly reducing Brady's preparation time, thus damaging his chances of succeeding with his new team at least in 2020.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and a former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also does broadcast and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and college classes on business sports management and negotiation / sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.