Tom Brady to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly – Up News Info

Get used to seeing Tom Brady in pewter.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Brady tweeted that he would part ways with the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning, ending a 20-year partnership with Bill Belichick that produced six Super Bowl trophies, 219 regular-season wins and 17 AFC East titles.

In Tampa, he would join second-year coach Bruce Arians, who guided the Bucs to a 7-9 record with Jameis Winston at center last season. Before that, the offensive-minded coach was 49-30-1 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals with two playoff appearances and 9-3 as interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

The Bucs were third in the NFL on both yards (6,366) and points scored (449) last season. That included a pair of 1,000-yard catchers at Chris Godwin (1,333) and Mike Evans (1,157). Both are still under contract with Tampa.