Tom Brady retired? Explaining the quarterback's statement and the future of the NFL

Tom Brady released a surprising statement Tuesday morning announcing that he no longer plays for the Patriots.

The important part of his statement says: "I do not know what my soccer future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

While Brady's statement doesn't reveal much about his future in soccer, we know it won't be with the Patriots. He'll probably take time to decide which teams the next one wants to play for, but we know he plans to play for another team and not fold.

Will Tom Brady retire?

Do not.

While he did not address retirement in his statement Tuesday, he has addressed that issue in the recent past. Directly after his playoff loss to the Titans, Brady told reporters that it was "quite unlikely,quot; that he would retire this offseason. He doubled down on that in an Instagram post on January 8.

"You don't always win. However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm, and put yourself back in the arena. And that's where you'll find me," Brady wrote. "Because I know I still have more to prove."

More directly, he spoke to Jim Gray on Westwood One radio on January 19 and said he wants to keep playing.

"As I said before, I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing soccer and I want to keep playing and do a great job," said Brady. "I'm looking at what's to come. Whatever the future brings, I'll accept it with open arms. In the meantime, I'm going to watch these two (NFL) games as a fan and enjoy them from my couch."

Therefore, Brady may not be playing for the Patriots in 2020, but he will play soccer.