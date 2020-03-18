Tom Brady and Buccaneers are reportedly about to strike a deal, but the contract has yet to be made.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were still trying to finalize the language of the contract as of Wednesday night, according to ESPN.
According to reports, the discussions "will come into play on Thursday,quot; as Tampa Bay continues to try to strike a deal for the veteran quarterback.
Brady announced earlier this week that he would be leaving the Patriots after 20 years in New England.
According to Adam Schefter, the language of the contract for the quarterback is "more challenging,quot; this offseason than at any other recent time. While Schefter cautions that "there are no anticipated problems," he adds that there is still no agreement.
