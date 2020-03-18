Tom Bosworth: GB team walker opens up about sexuality and mental health | Athletics News







Olympic race walker Tom Bosworth says it's disappointing that he's Britain's only gay male track and field athlete five years after he went public.

Bosworth, 30, proposed to his partner Harry on Copacabana beach during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, a photograph of which, showing him on one knee, went viral on social media.

Speaking about his sexuality, he said Sky Sports News that although he is "still the only one,quot; who has come out publicly, he is happy that he inspired others to go out privately with family and friends.

He said, "What has been really nice is that people inside athletics and outside of athletics have reached out to me to say 'because of your story, it gave me the confidence to speak to my family or my friends.

"That really means a lot because not everyone has to go out publicly.

"It was something I wanted to do to protect myself. Everyone wants to know everything about their Olympians in the Olympic year, so I wanted to publish it so I could enjoy my time with my now fiancé."

"But I appreciate that not everyone wants to do that. Sport is still far behind society, but I hope that when there are more people like me, I suppose that less people talk about people like me."

As a career walker, Bosworth covers a half marathon every day as part of his rigorous training regimen. He holds the world record for the one-mile walk, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and finished sixth in the 20km race in Rio.

But it was after being disqualified from the World Championship in London in 2017 that his mental health was affected. Bosworth felt himself pressured too hard and then became seriously depressed, even trying to kill himself on more than one occasion.

Bosworth was disqualified at the 2017 World Championship

He said, "I had isolated myself and there seemed to be no way out, because I felt like I was throwing away everything I had worked hard for in my career, as well as everything that Harry and I had worked together to build our lives, he was throwing everything away.

"I was not happy with training, competing, with life … I realized that I was not who I wanted to be. At that moment I realized how badly I had been treating my family and most importantly, I realized how badly he was treating Harry.

"The only way out was to try to kill myself. Perhaps on the second or third try, Harry had said enough was enough. I can't sit next to you and stay with you.

"I realized that, standing on the bridge that night, I didn't know who that person was when I was standing there. Thinking now, it really takes full control over your head and over your mind."

As Bosworth continues his training, there is concern that the Tokyo Olympics may be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, although organizers still insist that it will continue as planned this summer.

Bosworth hopes that the International Olympic Committee will make changes and modifications to allow teams and athletes to continue competing and qualifying, and also hopes that the Games can be a celebration to unite the world once the threat of disease has subsided.

