Tokyo 2020: Olympics chief Thomas Bach says talks about the coronavirus with athletes were "constructive,quot; | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc111% %MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc112%





Thomas Bach has had conversations with athletes' representatives.

%MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc113% %MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc114%

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says "constructive,quot; talks have been held with athletes' representatives following complaints about plans to proceed with Tokyo 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc115% %MINIFYHTML995c26f2019cd1a4c7a5e64095209dc116%

Both the IOC and the Japanese government have remained firm on Tokyo 2020 as of July 24, despite several other major events, both sporting and otherwise, that were suspended due to the virus.

Bach insisted that the IOC's priorities were "to safeguard the health of athletes and contribute to the containment of the virus," but reiterated the desire to meet the current schedule.

"We had a great call with 220 representatives of athletes from all over the world," said Bach. "It was very constructive and gave us a lot of information because we said that we will continue to be very realistic in our analysis."

"We were faced with a lot of questions about the rating system and the restrictions in place now. But we were also very constructive in a way that was in consideration of the road to Tokyo."

A man with a face mask sits next to an advertisement for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at a bus stop in Bangkok

"Everyone realized that we still have more than four months left and we will address this action, and we will continue to act responsibly in the interests of athletes."

Wednesday's call followed criticism from several athletes about plans to go ahead with the Olympics as originally scheduled.

Britain's heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who trains in France, said she feels "under pressure,quot; after lockout laws made maintaining her routine "impossible," while the champion Olympic pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi of 2016 went further with her criticism.

"It is not about how things will be in four months," said the Greek athlete. "It's about how things are now.

"Does the IOC want us to continue to risk our health, the health of our family and public health to train every day? It is putting us in danger now, today, not in four months."