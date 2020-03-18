Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks look set to join Tom Brady in the Buccaneers

%MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b11% %MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b12%

The Buccaneers made a big impact on free agency by signing quarterback Tom Brady, according to multiple reports, but apparently they're not done yet.

I have been told #Buccaneers They are not done. Todd Gurley's buzz has some reality … and the team is looking for a speed WR to go with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brandin Cooks? Robby Anderson? Denzel Mims in the draft? @ 1043TheFan %MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b13% %MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b14% – Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) March 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b15% %MINIFYHTMLf7b1377ada250ad5c761a443b32b3b8b16%

Lammey's report connects Gurley and Cooks to the Bucs, but it's not the only report worth monitoring. NFL Media's Michael Silver reported earlier this week that the Rams were looking to trade the two Gurley Y Chefs. While both players are star talents, the Rams do need cap space and draft picks, so moving these two would make sense.

Gurley's contract is not team friendly. He signed during the 2023 season with a cap of $ 17.25 million in 2020, and it only improves slightly in the coming years to $ 13.2 million (2021), $ 14.2 million (2022) and around $ 12.5 million (2023).

TOM BRADY NEWS:

This makes Tampa Bay an ideal trading partner for the Rams, as the Bucs have plenty of room to work in 2020. The Bucs could also use a running star on the roster after the trio of Ronald Jones, Peyton Barber, and Dare. Ogunbowale combine to give the Bucs the ninth-worst rushing attack in the NFL last season.

But while Gurley and Cooks are big names, they also had low years in 2019, making their current market value quite low (especially with their contracts).

Gurley 15 games played, 857 rushing yards, 3.8 ypc in 2019

15 games played, 857 rushing yards, 3.8 ypc in 2019 Chefs: 14 games played, 42 receptions, 583 receiving yards, 2 TD in 2019

Still, adding both would be improvements for the Bucs, should they follow that route. And based on the recent social media activity by Gurley and Cooks, it appears they would agree to a deal.

MORE: NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers

Todd Gurley social media activity

Gurley posts enthusiasm for Brady going to Tampa Bay

Gurley posts photo with Cooks on Instagram after rumors begin

Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/18/f1/todd-gurley-ig_7brxnck9boki1602qkzo11qe2.png?t=-308532888,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Gurley likes the tweet that mentions him and Brady

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a/a/todd-gurley-likes_1xfsgrjz4d6yn12bgyt0usvcu6.png?t=-308425592,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Brandin Cooks Social Media Activity

Re-post Gurley's IG story with the two of them

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/96/2d/cooks-ig_14v00q525jq0c1v6uenvj46jur.png?t=-308306016,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



I like to tweet about a Tom Brady meeting

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e6/cf/cooks-twitter_a1lpl7imo5wfzb0st4frc3fl.png?t=-308219984,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What does this mean for the future of Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks?

As Silver reported, it is highly likely that the two will be traded at some point during this offseason, even if they are separate deals. The Rams want to go ahead with Gurley's contract, and they appear to be doing well with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. (a 2019 third-round draft pick). As for Cooks, his production was low last season and the Rams have a host of receiving threats on Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, and even Josh Reynolds.

Both players seem to agree to join Brady in Tampa Bay, as indicated by their social media activity, but that doesn't necessarily mean that is where they're headed. However, if the Bucs are on the market looking for a running back and fast catcher, then it only makes sense to make some sort of trade for Gurley and Cooks.

Cooks only played one season with Brady, but it was a successful one. He ended up with a line 65-1082-7 in 2017.