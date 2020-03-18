Today's Savannah Guthrie co-anchors from her home amid mild sore throat

Savannah Guthrie You are working from home today.
The journalist is co-anchoring the Today He is shown from his basement today after having "a mild sore throat and runny nose." During the broadcast, Guthrie's co-host Hoda Kotb He said he missed his "partner in crime."
"Well now we're really socially estranged, aren't we, Hoda?" Guthrie asked. "Well it's very unusual, I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."
"This is what happened, I wasn't feeling my best, I had a little sore throat, some colds, I wouldn't have thought of that, but we are at different times, right?" Guthrie said. "So with great caution, and also to really model the surveillance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. We follow the advice of the NBC medical team, and here I am, I'm working from home as we speak. And we're still together and we're going to air this show. "
Guthrie went to her social media on Tuesday night to inform her fans that she would be broadcasting from her home in the morning.
"Hello everyone! Well this will be the first time. I'm going to anchor TODAY from my house!" Guthrie wrote along with a selfie and a photo of her basement. "With great caution, and to model the super surveillance that the CDC has asked of all of us, I stay home because I have mild sore throat and runny nose."
"This was the advice of the excellent NBC medical team and my bosses," he continued. "I feel good and I am sure I will be back in a short time, but during these days, it is up to all of us to be more cautious and concerned about those around us."
Guthrie added the hashtag #loveyourneighbor and wrote, "So see you tomorrow TODAY – from my basement!"
