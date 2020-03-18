Today's Savannah Guthrie co-anchors from her home amid mild sore throat

Savannah Guthrie You are working from home today.

The journalist is co-anchoring the Today He is shown from his basement today after having "a mild sore throat and runny nose." During the broadcast, Guthrie's co-host Hoda Kotb He said he missed his "partner in crime."

%MINIFYHTML068a54a5dc3632699ec85d9b0b02939411% %MINIFYHTML068a54a5dc3632699ec85d9b0b02939412%

"Well now we're really socially estranged, aren't we, Hoda?" Guthrie asked. "Well it's very unusual, I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."

"This is what happened, I wasn't feeling my best, I had a little sore throat, some colds, I wouldn't have thought of that, but we are at different times, right?" Guthrie said. "So with great caution, and also to really model the surveillance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. We follow the advice of the NBC medical team, and here I am, I'm working from home as we speak. And we're still together and we're going to air this show. "