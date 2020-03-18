Tiger Shroff impresses with his moves in I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0



Tiger Shroff is truly a sight to behold on the big screen. Whether it's for his washboard crunches or his impressive action and dance skills, the actor surely knows how to have all eyes on him. Its launch in 2019 War was a huge success and its 2020 launch Baaghi 3 has also done well at the box office. All things considered, the actor is definitely in cloud nine currently. However, his latest adventure is a dance video that has been directed and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The song is the reinterpreted version of the iconic song I am a Disco Dancer from the hit 1980 film Disco Dancer.

The song featured Mithun Chakrabarty and was sung by Bappi Lahiri. The new version is produced by Salim-Sulaiman and sung by Benny Dayal and has been written by Anjaan. Tiger can be seen making some crazy moves on the track and his jaw will surely drop once to see the entire track online. It launched this morning and has been creating quite a stir online since then. Look at the track right here.

