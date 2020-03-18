Thousands Tried To Buy Season Tickets From Buccaneers Amid Tom Brady Reports

Apparently, all it takes to increase interest in your NFL franchise is to convince Tom Brady to join.

After ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that the six-time Super Bowl champion was expected to sign with Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Times reported that more than 2,000 people were lined up in line to buy seasonal tickets from Buccaneers. .

At 7:15 p.m., there were 1,366 people in a row that took about 20 minutes to reach the front page, according to the Tampa Bay Times. At 7:40, the number reached 2,400.

By @Ticketmaster site, there is | 2,400 people "online,quot; to buy #Bucs season passes given the news of Brady. Just for the sake of conversation, which player signed # Ray would you get a similar answer? – Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 17, 2020

NBC Sports Boston later reported that the line took 50 minutes, with more than 4,000 people queuing at Raymond James Stadium.

Prices started at $ 404.80 per seat and peaked at $ 3,822.50.

The Buccaneers ranked 30th out of 32 NFL teams in attendance in 2019, averaging 51,898 fans per game.

In contrast, the Patriots averaged 65,753 fans per game (19th in the league) and have a season ticket waiting list that fans have waited 14 years for before they had a chance to buy seats.